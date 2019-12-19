CAPA Exhibition: Mon Pays–My Country

The Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) is a national photography organization for Canadian camera clubs and individual members from Canada and beyond. CAPA offers courses and opportunities for members to improve their skills, exhibit their work, and exchange with other photographers. From January 7 to March 29, CAPA is presenting Mon Pays–My Country at the Drummondville National Museum of Photography in Drummondville, Quebec. With three images from each province and territory (for a total of 39), the exhibition presents a sea-to-sea perspective of the beauty of Canada.