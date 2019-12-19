Canadian Jeff Chang Wins IWPOTY

International Wedding Photographer of the Year (IWPOTY) has announced the winners of its third annual competition, and the 2019 Grand Winner was Canadian Jeff Chang from the Apartment Photography by Cat & Jeff.

Chang’s photo description said, “Pia and Julian brought together their families from around the world to celebrate their love in Whistler, B.C. Their multi-day celebration was the perfect combination of their two backgrounds—bringing so many different cultural aspects together to create a weekend that was so unique and special to them. The crazy weather patterns (sunshine, rain and blustery winds!) didn’t stop these [two] from having the best time ever—they had smiles painted on their faces all weekend long!”

The Canadian first-place category winners were Angela Ruscheinski (Bridal Party category) and Jeff Chang (Couple Portrait and Albums categories). Numerous Canadians also placed on the top ten lists: Ryanne Hollies (3rd place Albums category), Mike Vallely (5th place Epic Location category, 5th place From Above category, and 5th place Engagement/Non-Wedding Day category), Virginia Strobel (9th place Epic Location category and 8th place Solo Wedding Portrait category), Jeff Chang (10th place From Above category), and Brian Bettencourt (9th place Film Photography category).