5 Interesting Reads

- Photographers Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb share in an interview about saying goodbye to the place they have called home for 20 years and the book they created as part of the process..
- Iñaki Bonillas focuses on the margins.
- Curious how to photograph satellites and spacecraft?
- Animal-rights activist and photographer Jo-Anne McArthur and her organization We Animals Media have put out a short documentary on Canada’s fur trade.
- English society photographer Dafydd Jones has been documenting smart phone addiction over the last years.