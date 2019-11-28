Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Toronto and Victoria

The 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year grand-title winner was Yongqing Bao (China) for his image The Moment, which captured a decisive, disturbing encounter between a Himalayan marmot and a Tibetan fox. The 2019 Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year winner was 13-year-old Cruz Erdmann (New Zealand) for Night Glow, a photograph of a squid taken on a night dive off the coast of Indonesia. Three Canadians had highly commended images: Jo-Anne McArthur (The Wall of Shame, Wildlife Photojournalism category), Jason Bantle (Lucky Break, Urban Wildlife category), and Françoise Gervais (The Challenge, Animals in Their Environment category). The top 100 images are being presented with black-lit displays at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto through March 29, 2020, and at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria from February 14 to March 29, 2020.