Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto is presenting The Way She Looks: A History of Female Gazes in African Portraiture through December 8. Guest curated by Sandrine Colard, this exhibition considers the history of African photographic portraiture from the perspective of women. Combining 19th-century prints, cartes de visite, 19250s studio portraits, albums, postcards and images by contemporary female artists, this collection presents a wide-ranging, female-focused look at African portraiture from the colonial period until today. Featured photographers include Malick Sidibé, Seydou Keïta, Yto Barrada, Jodi Bieber, Lebohang Kganye, Zanele Muholi, Grace Ndiritu, and Nontsikelelo “Lolo” Veleko.

Exhibitions on View at Ryerson Image Centre:

Syrus Marcus Ware: Ancestors, Can You Read Us? (Dispatches From The Future)

Grayson James: After Alexandria

Upcoming Events, Talks and Tours:

Wednesday, November 13, 6 pm

Special exhibition tour of The Way She Looks: A History of Female Gazes in African Portraiture with Gaëlle Morel and Michèle Pearson Clarke

Thursday, November 21, 12 pm

Boys in Dresses and Other Fashions of the Victorian Age

Noon Time Collection Talk with Ingrid Mida

Peter Higdon Research Centre, 122 Bond Street, Toronto, RIC–241 (second floor)

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm

Tanenbaum Lecture with Syrus Marcus Ware

Ryerson University School of Image Arts, 122 Bond Street, Toronto, IMA-307 (third floor)

Wednesday, December 4, 6 pm

Special exhibition tour of The Way She Looks: A History of Female Gazes in African Portraiture with Gaëlle Morel and Kenneth Montague

All events take place at the Ryerson Image Centre (33 Gould Street) unless otherwise noted. A full schedule of events is available via ryersonimagecentre.ca/events.