ProFusion Expo in Toronto

Renowned Imaging Brands Choose ProFusion Expo as Canadian Launch Pad for Production Tools

November 8, 2019 – Toronto, ON – Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Vistek’s ProFusion Expo has grown to be Canada’s largest photo/video imaging expo and big international brands are taking notice. Drawing in thousands of top professionals and budding media artists every year, the event is now being considered a critical launch pad for raising awareness of new creative technologies in the Canadian market.

Some of the biggest brand names in the business, such as Sony, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm and Epson, have been key vendors at the expo since it first took flight in 2010. But its strong growth in attendance over the past few years has garnered the attention of emerging international brands that are pioneering new technologies and creating more accessibility to reliable production tools. The growing demand for innovative solutions and highly competitive market has pushed newcomers to up their Canadian profile by exhibiting at the expo. ProFusion 2019 will welcome new brands like the incredibly innovative Z Cam and SLR Magic, lens manufacturer Tamron, flash and lighting company Godox, rigging-solutions company SmallRig, and Zhiyun, the world’s leading gimbal manufacturer.

Beyond that, ProFusion will host many first-in-Canada product appearances, including the official Canadian launch of DJI’s new Mavic Mini (no-license-required) lightweight drone as well as other new products that have been grabbing headlines recently. Harnessing the enthusiasm that ProFusion unleashes on the creative community, Canon will reveal their new EOS C500 Mark II cinema camera, and photography tools like Nikon’s newest mirrorless Z50 and the Sigma fp camera will be on display as well as Hasselblad’s medium-format X1D II, the 102MP Fujifilm GFX 100 and the incredible NanLite Forza series of LED monolights. The show also recently announced that Leica’s new SL2 camera will make its world premiere at ProFusion and that it’s also rumoured that some vendors will follow suit and have their official worldwide product announcements happen during this year’s expo.

Celebrated Speakers in an Intimate, Interactive Environment

More than a trade show, ProFusion 2019 has lined up over 100 on-stage and in-booth presentations featuring an extensive roster of celebrated photographers, professional cinematographers, content-creators other high-profile industry professionals speaking on topics that have helped them grow their artistry and careers. This year, the show welcomes Lindsay Adler, one of New York’s top fashion photographers, who will reveal how she honed her uniquely personal photographic style and provide in-booth fashion shoot demonstration with Canon Canada. One of Canada’s favourite landscape photographers, Dave Brosha, will take the main stage and explain how his photos capture a certain indescribable “wow” moment, while Nikon Ambassador and Canadian Geographic’s resident photographer, Michelle Valberg discusses the role that emotion plays in bringing her award-winning nature photography to life. And these are just to name a few. You can view the full ProFusion presentation lineup here.

ProFusion Expo 2019 will take place on November 13th and 14th at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, ProFusion Expo is Canada's largest photo/video imaging expo drawing in thousands of top professionals and emerging media artists every year. ProFusion 2019 will have more than 100 brands on display and also host more than 100 presentations from some of North America's most renowned media artists through on-stage and in-booth presentations. The expo also offers exclusive show special pricing not available outside of the event and is, as always, always free to attend.