Through December 21, Stephen Bulger Gallery in Toronto is presenting Larry Towell: Vintage Prints, its 9th solo show of work by the acclaimed photojournalist. The retrospective will feature Towell’s archive of printed from the past 40 years, including rare images from his time at York University when he first started exploring some perennial themes in his work.

More Information From Stephen Bulger Gallery:

Over his career, a central interest connecting Towell’s projects has been photographing the day-to-day life of people living amidst extreme conditions. Often depicting people who are unable to own land, either by economic or political forces. Towell makes photographs that highlight unusual circumstances and a human being’s resolve and resilience. While his photographs have taken him to locations all around the globe, he has also turned his lens toward his own family, living on a seventy-five-acre sharecrop farm in Southwestern Ontario.

Larry Towell is the first Canadian born member of the prestigious Magnum Photos Agency, whose photographers bridge the divide between journalism and art, and between the objective statement and the personal point of view. Towell’s work is exhibited and collected around the world. He is the author of 14 books, most recently including the critically acclaimed Afghanistan Aperture, 2014); and The World from My Front Porch (Archive of Modern Conflict / Bulger Gallery Press, 2008). Towell is also the author of four original music albums and two films, including Indecisive Moments which won a 2008 Achievement in Filmmaking Award at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival. He is the recipient of numerous awards including World Press Photo of the Year, Pictures of the Year International, Henri Cartier-Bresson Award, W. Eugene Smith Foundation Award, Oskar Barnak Leica Award, Ernst Haas Award, Roloff Beny Award, Alfred Eisenstaedt Award, and a Hasselblad Foundation Award.