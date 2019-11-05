5 Interesting Reads

Established in 1976, Photo Life is Canada’s leading source for photography. Each issue of Photo Life is chock-full of inspiring content. Whether it’s interviews with prominent photographers, longer thought-provoking pieces, funny stories, articles on photo tools, or ideas for improving technique and storytelling approaches, it’s all designed for those who explore the world camera in hand. Photo Life and Photo Solution are the only Canadian members of the Technical Imaging Press Association (TIPA).