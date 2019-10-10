The New Nikon Z 50 Mirrorless Camera and Lenses

Press releases by Nikon Canada

A BIGGER MOUNT TO SHARE THE BOLDEST IDEAS:

IT’S EASY TO TAKE CREATIVITY FURTHER WITH THE LIGHTWEIGHT NIKON Z 50 MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Nikon Also Announces the New NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR, Two New Lenses That Deliver Incredible Image Quality and Outstanding Portability

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Today, Nikon Canada Inc. announced the next Z series mirrorless camera, the DX-format Nikon Z 50, along with two new companion NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. The new Z 50 takes full advantage of Nikon’s larger Z-mount, providing creators of all types with the most innovative optical system for superior image and video quality. The compact and lightweight Z 50 was made for unique individuals seeking a camera that has the speed, portability and style to keep pace and share their creative storytelling and imagination, especially when paired with the new ultra-compact 16-50mm zoom and the slim 50-250mm telephoto zoom.

When a sudden case of jet-set wanderlust strikes, or if there’s an idea that just has to be shared in 4K, the Z 50 is the unobtrusive companion that promises to help deliver content that truly stands out. This is Nikon’s first DX-format mirrorless camera, delivering a more compact lightweight system to those upgrading to mirrorless or discovering the Nikon Z mount system. The new Z 50 offers an ergonomic design, intuitive operability and the steadfast reliability Nikon is known for, but in a slimmer, lightweight and attainable body. Taking advantage of the Nikon Z mount, the Z 50 produces stunning image quality and provides optimal performance for any type of content creation, from still photography to high-quality 4K video.

SMALL ON SIZE, BIG ON FUN: The easy-to-carry, compact and lightweight 15.9-oz body of the Z 50 is designed with intuitive controls and an agile yet durable magnesium alloy frame. It’s effortless to carry while vlogging a vacation, hiking the backcountry or exploring a new part of town. Since it’s mirrorless, users can activate the silent shutter function for truly low-profile shooting in sensitive situations.

TELL YOUR STORY, BEAUTIFULLY: A DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor delivers superior image quality, sharpness, colour and tones to document it all, even in low light. The EXPEED 6 image-processing engine helps to achieve excellent low-light performance and the highest standard sensitivity in its class1 for still-image shooting – ISO 51,2001 – so users can capture high-resolution photos in challenging lighting conditions, like concerts or night street photography.

HIGH-SPEED PERFORMANCE: The camera quickly locks focus with a 209-point Hybrid AF System that enables broad coverage of approximately 87% of the frame horizontally and 85% vertically. It’s also the first Nikon DX-format camera to employ Eye-Detection AF, which makes portrait photography simple by recognizing and instantly focusing on a subject’s eyes, even if they are moving. What’s more, with fast 11 fps (with AF/AE) continuous shooting, users can keep up with fleeting moments and never miss a moment of the action.

FLIP-DOWN SELFIE SCREEN: The Z 50 features an easy to use interface with a 3.2-inch LCD flip-down touchscreen that’s ideal for selfies and vlogging. The LCD features familiar soft keys and icons, while its intuitive controls make storytelling simple. Selfie Mode automatically disables all but essential controls while the LCD is flipped down to make it easy for the photographer to turn the camera on themselves and capture flattering photos and videos without worry of accidental changes in settings.

EPIC VIDEO FEATURES AND NEW CREATIVE OPTIONS: Sharp, vibrant 4K video is just the beginning. Experience built in 120p slow-motion, time-lapse and interval timer as well as in-camera video trimming and 20 Creative Picture Controls. These Creative Picture Controls and Special Effect modes instantly transform an image or video footage, while Scene modes automatically adjust settings to optimize performance for beginners. For smooth footage, the camera also incorporates additional built-in stabilization while shooting Full HD or 4K video.

SHARE BETTER CONTENT, INSTANTLY: Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity along with support for the new SnapBridge3 version 2.6 app allows users to seamlessly share still images and videos with friends, families and followers. In addition to automatically sending gorgeous images to one’s phone, users now also have the ability to easily transfer video to their smart devices quickly. The latest version of SnapBridge also supports RAW image transfer and advanced remote capture functions.



THE NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR – NEXT GENERATION DX-FORMAT NIKKOR LENSES

The new NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm standard zoom and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm telephoto zoom lenses are designed to complement the new Z 50, striking the balance of small size and sharp optics. The NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a slim zoom lens that lets users capture a wide variety of scenes, from beautiful landscapes to candid portraits. The compact telephoto NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR allows anyone to go the extra-distance and capture far-away subjects, like city skylines or birds in flight. When paired with the new lenses, Dual Detect Optical VR is enabled on the Z 50 to control the effects of camera shake when shooting.

Both of the NIKKOR Z DX lenses unleash the potential of the Nikon Z mount, using the superior design flexibility made possible by the large-diameter and the 16mm flange focal distance, to deliver outstanding optical performance and sharpness in a deceptively compact form factor. In addition to achieving incredible image quality, the new NIKKOR Z DX lenses are optimized for video capture when paired with the Z 50, making them must-haves for emerging content creators. Both lenses promise reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture or exposure compensation, as well as fast and quiet operation. Additionally, the new lenses offer in-lens optical Vibration Reduction (VR) technology to allow for smooth recording, with camera shake compensation equivalent to 4.5 stops2 and 5.0 stops, respectively.

Beyond these two new lenses, Z 50 users can enjoy greater variety in imaging expression by mounting any of the current lenses in the NIKKOR Z lineup. A vast selection of traditional F-Mount NIKKOR lenses is also available to shooters via the Mount Adapter FTZ, with many lenses retaining functions such as VR and AF.

Price and Availability

The Z 50 will be available in November 2019 in several configurations including a body only for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,169.95*; a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR for an MSRP of $1,399.95*; or a two-lens kit with both the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR for an MSRP of $1,879.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new Z 50, NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikon.ca



A COVETED CLASSIC REBORN AS A MODERN MASTERPIECE: NIKON RELEASES THE FASTEST NIKKOR LENS EVER CREATED, THE NIKKOR Z 58MM f/0.95 S NOCT

Nikon Also Announces the New MB-N10 Battery Pack: Enhances Battery Life and Adds Additional Grip for Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 Users

MISSISSAUGA, ON- Today, Nikon Canada Inc. announced the fastest NIKKOR lens ever made, the new NIKKOR Z NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct. The Noct is a one-of-a-kind lens that pays homage to the extraordinary optical legacy that the previous Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2 lens established, while demonstrating the superiority and potential of the Nikon Z Mount. Created for the most discerning photographers, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is an exclusively manual focus prime lens with an incredible maximum aperture of f/0.95 for a truly dramatic depth of field and next-level low light performance.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is in a class of its own, offering low light ability and extreme sharpness that excels in the hands of a capable creator. From stunning portraits to landscapes or astrophotography, all images are rendered beautifully thanks to its vast depth-of field control, seductive bokeh and superb point-image reproduction.

THE NEWEST ADDITION TO S-LINE OF NIKKOR Z LENSES

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct joins as the apex to the ever-expanding line of S-Line lenses, which also includes the recently announced NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S and NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S, all hailed for their sharpness and optical performance. The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct will allow photographers and videographers to take full advantage of the most advanced NIKKOR optical technology to date, including high resolution image quality from edge to edge, beautiful bokeh, incredible sharpness, unrivaled optical performance and superior point-image reproduction.

A LEGENDARY LENS REBORN

The original Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2 was released in 1977, its name said to be derived from “Nocturne.” Made for nighttime photography, this lens became renowned for its ability to reproduce point light sources as point images. The design of the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct evolves with the most advanced optical technology, boasting an immense f/0.95 maximum aperture, staggering low light ability and enticing bokeh characteristics.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct implores an extensive depth of field, producing elaborate bokeh and blur characteristics with good continuity for more compelling, three-dimensional imaging. Even when the distance between the subject and the background are insufficient, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct can still capture sharp images with beautiful background blur due to the reproduction of an extremely sharp focus plane and vast shallow depth of field. Additionally, shooting point light sources at maximum aperture would normally produce sagittal coma flare. However, with the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct the causes of sagittal coma flare are eliminated across the entire frame with point light sources being reproduced as tack-sharp point images even at the peripheries, for clear and crisp portraits, night landscapes and astronomical shots.

A lens like the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is possible today because of the large Z mount, which allows for more light capture and faster data sharing between lens and camera, as well as improved flexibility for lens optics and design. The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct also boasts a large-diameter ground aspherical lens element crafted from the finest glass with outstanding surface accuracy, providing a higher refractive index that would otherwise be unobtainable. This pro-level lens is constructed with an optical formula consisting of 17 elements in 10 groups, ensuring a well-balanced lens that delivers incredibly sharp results.

Like the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens announced earlier this year, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct includes an ARNEO Coat, which provides anti-reflection performance to combat incident light reaching the lens surface from a vertical direction. Alongside the Nano Crystal Coat, which effectively reduces incident light from a diagonal direction, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct can capture clear and sharp content with minimal ghosting and flare effects across a wide variety of backlit situations that are normally challenging for photographers. Additionally, the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct includes a lens information panel allowing photographers and videographers to confirm aperture, focus distance and depth of field at a glance. Users will also enjoy the increased number of functions that can be assigned to the lens Fn button, matching the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on both the Z 7 and Z 6 cameras.

Additionally, an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism is incorporated, providing stable aperture control even during continuous shooting. The fluorine coat of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct acts as a dust, dirt and moisture repellent coating.

In addition to the refined and durable exterior design, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct offers excellent operability and a feeling of precision in hand. The focus ring enables accurate manual focusing, allowing for the appropriate amount of torque and a large rotation angle, even for the extremely shallow depth of field afforded at f/0.95. The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct also adopts a control ring, where functions like aperture setting, and exposure compensation can be assigned. Furthermore, the inside of the lens hood is felt-lined, delivering clear rendering by effectively preventing light reflection inside the hood.

THE NEW MB-N10 BATTERY PACK FOR THE NIKON Z 7 AND Z 6

The new MB-N10 battery power pack is an optional accessory for both the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6. The battery pack significantly enhances battery life and adds an additional hand hold, providing photographers and videographers even more freedom and comfort when using the Z 7 and Z 6. The battery pack is designed to hold two EN-EL15b batteries, effectively increasing the number of shots possible and movie recording time by approximately 1.8X, based on CIPA standards. The MB-N10 offers the same weather sealing and modern design of the Z 7 and Z 6, plus it will support USB charging.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct will be available in November 2019 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $10,999,95*, and will come with a special premium custom padded Trunk Case (CT-101) in addition to the HN-38 Hood.

Also available in November 2019, the new MB-N10 battery power pack will have an MSRP of $269.95*.For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct and MB-N10 battery power pack as well as the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikon.ca.