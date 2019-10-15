The Inaugural Far North Photo Festival

October 15, 2019 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in News & Events by

Thawing Ice on Husky Lakes, NWT © Weronika Murray

NWT documentary photographers Pat Kane and Amanda Annand had the idea to start a festival to elevate the work of visual storytellers across the North, and the inaugural edition of the Far North Photo Festival is November 15 to 17 in Yellowknife. The weekend’s schedule includes exhibitions, presentations, workshops, portfolio reviews, and more. Mauricio Palos and Daniella Zalcman are keynote mentors, and festival themes include media ethics, representation, and empowerment through storytelling from Indigenous and local perspectives. The festival exhibition will showcase work from Canadian artists from Nunavut, Yukon, and the NWT, plus work from artists from each of the circumpolar regions. More information on the festival is available here.

Henry Sabourin and other Dehcho Drummers tune their drums before playing songs for community members at the Dehcho First Nations Annual Assembly in Wrigley, NT. Photograph by Amos Scott, June 2018.

Billy Norwegian points to an incoming storm as a group of Dene elders arrive on the shore of Ekali Lake, Northwest Territories. Ekali is a traditional route for the Dehcho Dene of the region who relied on it for fish; harvesting moose, caribou and berries; as well as a meeting place. © Pat Kane

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,