The Inaugural Far North Photo Festival

NWT documentary photographers Pat Kane and Amanda Annand had the idea to start a festival to elevate the work of visual storytellers across the North, and the inaugural edition of the Far North Photo Festival is November 15 to 17 in Yellowknife. The weekend’s schedule includes exhibitions, presentations, workshops, portfolio reviews, and more. Mauricio Palos and Daniella Zalcman are keynote mentors, and festival themes include media ethics, representation, and empowerment through storytelling from Indigenous and local perspectives. The festival exhibition will showcase work from Canadian artists from Nunavut, Yukon, and the NWT, plus work from artists from each of the circumpolar regions. More information on the festival is available here.