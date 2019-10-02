Through December 1, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is presenting the works of Mexican-British artist Alinka Echeverría as part of MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image. Developed out of her 2015 research residency at the Musée Nicéphore Niépce, Simulacres: Alinka Echeverría explores the objectification of women, reframing the legacy of Nicéphore Niépce from a feminist perspective. Through collage, Echeverría creates a conversation between vases in the MMFA collection and these representations of women.

About the Artist

Mexican and British by birth, Alinka Echeverría combines anthropology and photography in finely critical works. Her projects have been presented in various venues and events around the world, including at the Benaki Museum (Athens), Preus Museum: Norwegian National Museum of Photography (Horten), Musée de l’Elysée (Lausanne), FOAM Museum (Amsterdam), and Les Rencontres d’Arles.