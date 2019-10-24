Fujifilm’s New X-Pro3



Press release by Fujifilm

FUJIFILM INTRODUCES THE X-PRO3 – A RETURN TO THE CRAFT AND HEART OF PHOTOGRAPHY

FUJIFILM North America Corporation has announced the launch of the FUJIFILM X-Pro3, the latest rangefinder from the X Series range of mirrorless digital cameras, and perfect for photographers on the move who want top-level features, a low profile, and reliable durability.

Created with street photographers and photojournalists in mind, the features of the X-Pro3 are designed to keep the photographer focused on the subject. Its revolutionary hybrid OVF/EVF and hidden LCD touchscreen keeps the photographer in the moment, while its state-of-the-art imaging sensor and high-quality 4k video ensure spectacular results. X-Pro3 is a true photographer’s tool that combines all the feeling of film with all the ease and quality of digital.

The X-Pro3 is one of the most durable camera bodies in FUJIFILM camera history, thanks to the exterior use of titanium, known for its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. Two color variations will be available with additional Duratect (DR) surfacehardening technology for extra toughness and premium finish. The X-Pro3 uses the back illuminated 26.1-MP X-TRANS CMOS 4 sensor and the X-Processor 4 image processing engine, first seen in the FUJIFILM X-T3 and then the FUJIFILM X-T30. Using this combination and new firmware, the phase-detection AF now works down to a luminance of -6EV; close to absolute darkness. Also new is CLASSIC Neg. Film Simulation mode, which is designed to simulate color negative film that was normally used for everyday snapshots.

More information about X-Pro3:

New OVF/EVF Combination: Great photography is all about freezing natural moments in time and X-Pro3’s impressive hybrid viewfinder ensures you are always fully immersed in that moment, without influencing it. The optical viewfinder (OVF) uses a 0.5x magnification and parallax-correcting frame lines to provide an uninterrupted and true-to-life view of what’s in front of you. It also allows you to see outside the frame so that you are always ready to catch the approaching action. Additionally, the 3.69M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) offers a fast and high-quality representation of exactly how your image will look, with a 1:5000 contrast ratio for excellent clarity. When combined, this industry-leading technology provides an outstanding picture, helping to capture the world exactly as it is being seen.

Hidden 180-Degree Tilt and Touchscreen: Every aspect of X-Pro3 has been designed for photographers who like to live in the moment, but none more so than its hidden 1.62M-dot, tilting LCD touchscreen. When the LCD is closed, all that can be viewed is a mini-display showing essential settings, removing the distraction of a full screen while shooting. With your mind and your eye always on the scene in front of you rather than the scene you’ve just shot, you can find a connection not just with your subject, but also with your art. If seeking the perfect moment is instinctive to you, then look no further than X-Pro3 as your tool.

Incredible Sensor, Processor, and AF Performance: Lying at the heart of X-Pro3 is its state-of-the-art X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination. This exceptional 26.1-MP sensor uses a back-illuminated design to maximize quality and dynamic range, while its unique color filter array controls moiré and false color without the need for an optical, low-pass filter. Such outstanding imaging capability is complemented by the quad-core X-Processor 4. This powerful CPU not only ensures images are quickly and smoothly processed, but thanks to Fujifilm’s new algorithm, boosts AF performance with precision face and eye detection right down to -6EV.

Enhanced Body Design: X-Pro3’s timeless body design features a top and base plate constructed from titanium, which, despite being little more than half the density of stainless steel, is seven times more durable. In addition to classic black, the weathersealed X-Pro3 is also available in DR Silver and DR Black, which utilize cold plasma technology for a scratch-resistant finish. This outstanding durability combines with a newly developed shutter release unit that ensures dependable precision and smoother, more responsive functionality to create a camera that can be relied upon to perform in nearly any situation.

Unparalleled Color Reproduction and Film Simulation Modes: Fujifilm’s legacy in color science has given it legendary status among image-makers across the world. During its 85 years in the industry, Fujifilm has been responsible for some of the most iconic photographic films in history. The exceptional knowledge gained has been poured into Fujifilm’s collection of 16 digital Film Simulation modes. This cutting-edge technology allows photographers to achieve stunning results straight out of camera and X-Pro3 introduces two exciting new additions to the Film Simulation mode collection: CLASSIC Neg. and MONOCHROMATIC Color.

The X-Series’ first interchangeable lens camera, FUJIFILM X-Pro1, was released in February 2012, and its successor, FUJIFILM X-Pro2, debuted in March 2016 with vastly improved image quality and performance. The X-Pro Series has been embraced by many professional and enthusiast photographers who enjoy the classic rangefinder style, portability, and dials that enable intuitive operation. The X-Pro3 builds on the series’ legacy as the ultimate solution for photographers on the move who know the value of being in the moment.

The X-Pro3 camera will be offered with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices as follows:

$1,799.95 USD Black

$1,999.95 USD DR Black or DR Silver

$2,399.99 CAD Black

$2,699.99 CAD DR Black or DR Silver.

X-Pro3 is expected to go on sale in late Fall 2019. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/x-pro3.

