5 Interesting Reads

- Here’s an article and video by The Atlantic on cat portrait photographer Larry Johnson.
- Fredericton-based photographer George Taylor documented New Brunswick life in the 1860s.
- Thomas Joshua Cooper’s The Atlas of Emptiness and Extremity photo project has been 32 years in the making.
- Filmmaker Nicholas Castel has spoken with photographer and artist Meryl McMaster as part of a recent episode of Absolutely Canadian that focuses on four Ottawa-area artists working with nature.
- Erin Lefevre’s photo project on her brother won the 2019 Wellcome Photography Prize.