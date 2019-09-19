This year marks the 10th edition of Zoom Photo Festival Saguenay, International Meeting of Photojournalism, founded by Michel Tremblay, Jeannot Lévesque and Éric Côté. From October 16 to November 10 in Saguenay, Quebec, visitors will be able to see a wide range of exhibitions, including the winning images from World Press Photo, the Prix Antoine-Desilets, and the Human Nature photojournalism competition.

Some exhibitions you’ll want to check out are Brent Stirton’s series on the resurgence of falconry in the Arab world, Brett Gundlock’s images created in a temporary studio he set up in a migrant camp in Mexico, Pat Kane’s work on the culture and resilience of Indigienous people of the Northwest Territories, Adrienne Surprenant’s work on dengue fever, and Kassandra Reynolds’ series on Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg in Gaspé.

There will be discussions and educational master classes for students. Check out the complete programming on zoomphotofestival.ca.