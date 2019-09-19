© Adrienne Surprenant / 01/01/2019, Suva, Fiji—Shirya walks behind her house in the Nanuku settlement, during the rain and cyclones season. Shirya and her father Sunil both had dengue for the first time in August 2018. She was hospitalized for four days, but he was kept at the hospital for more than a week. “I was very scared, ” he recalls.
This year marks the 10th edition of Zoom Photo Festival Saguenay, International Meeting of Photojournalism, founded by Michel Tremblay, Jeannot Lévesque and Éric Côté. From October 16 to November 10 in Saguenay, Quebec, visitors will be able to see a wide range of exhibitions, including the winning images from World Press Photo, the Prix Antoine-Desilets, and the Human Nature photojournalism competition.
Some exhibitions you’ll want to check out are Brent Stirton’s series on the resurgence of falconry in the Arab world, Brett Gundlock’s images created in a temporary studio he set up in a migrant camp in Mexico, Pat Kane’s work on the culture and resilience of Indigienous people of the Northwest Territories, Adrienne Surprenant’s work on dengue fever, and Kassandra Reynolds’ series on Saint-Jean-de-Cherbourg in Gaspé.
There will be discussions and educational master classes for students. Check out the complete programming on zoomphotofestival.ca.
© Brett Gundlock / A migrant shelter served to members of the Migrant Caravan, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, November 17, 2018. This caravan was made up of thousands of people and one of the biggest caravans to date. Migrant caravans have been happening for years, people from Central America travel together for safety.
© Pat Kane // The Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk highway is the newly constructed route between the two arctic communities. For years, the only way to Tuk was by air or winter road but now the all-season road brings supplies and tourists to the Arctic coast, zig-zagging around permafost, ponds and rocky outcrops North of the treeline.