From October 11 through January 26, the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is celebrating horses with Unbridled. This multimedia exhibition combines equine-themed historic and contemporary photographs with archival material, artifacts and art. The Whyte Museum says in their exhibition description, “Contemporary and historical art weave a tale of the horse through various genres and interpretations. The role of the horse may have evolved over the years, but it remains our constant companion worthy of our enduring high esteem and admiration.”