Unbridled

September 24, 2019

The 3 Palominos, 2017, Arto Djerdjerian

From October 11 through January 26, the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff is celebrating horses with Unbridled. This multimedia exhibition combines equine-themed historic and contemporary photographs with archival material, artifacts and art. The Whyte Museum says in their exhibition description, “Contemporary and historical art weave a tale of the horse through various genres and interpretations. The role of the horse may have evolved over the years, but it remains our constant companion worthy of our enduring high esteem and admiration.”

Mary Alice Harvey and Steve Cody, Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies, Brewster Transport Company Ltd. fonds (V92/IV/PA-223)

Top of Burgess Mountain, Emerald Lake Below – Yoho National Park, W. J. Oliver/photographer, Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies, Canadian Government Photo Service fonds (V120/10/C/NA66-1767)

 

