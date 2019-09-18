The New Profoto C1 and C1 Plus



Check out our review of the C1 Plus and C1 in the October/November issue of Photo Life!

Press release from Profoto

The world of smartphone photography just got bigger: Profoto C1 and C1 Plus

Smartphone photographers all over the world have one thing in common. They are chasing perfect light in order to capture the perfect image. And now there is a solution that will help them – regardless of time and place.

Profoto has always been committed to making the best lights for the best photographers in the world. That obsessive commitment to bringing great light to every image hasn’t changed one bit. “But what has changed,” says Anders Hedebark CEO of Profoto, “is that from today forward, Profoto is committed to supporting all image creators, regardless of what camera they are using, smartphone or other cameras. Great light is the key to creating great images.”

The Profoto C1 product range contains our very first studio lights for smartphones. They are small, super-portable and provide the one thing a smartphone can’t—natural-looking and beautiful light.

“We recognized that there are many people out there who might not see themselves as professional photographers, but they are great image creators and dependent on professional-looking images in order to build their business and brand. People like bloggers and influencers. That is why we developed the Profoto C1 product range and the new and intuitive Profoto Camera, an app for smartphones,” continues Anders Hedebark.

The light the C1 product range delivers is natural-looking and beautiful with a soft, gentle fall off, and that’s partly because of the shape – each light is round, like the sun. The best news, however, is the Profoto C1 Plus and C1 are incredibly easy to use.

Anders Hedebark adds, “Ultimately they needed to be as intuitive to use as a smartphone. You connect them to the Profoto Camera, and then in auto mode, it’s point-and-shoot. Because the intelligent Profoto Camera will calculate the exposure and flash power for you, based upon the surrounding light conditions.”

The Profoto C1 Plus and C1 allow users to have fun, to play with light. They’re easy to move around and explore different angles from the palm of your hand, and you can capture the image from either a click on the little white button on the light or from your smartphone.

The C1 Plus is compatible with a range of light-shaping tools from a dome diffuser to colour gels and grids, which means you can be even more creative. Same as the ones for the Profoto A1 and A1X. They snap on and off the invisible magnetic mount in an instant. And if you want to switch out the smartphone for a DSLR or mirrorless camera, the C1 Plus is compatible with all Profoto AirTTL remotes—meaning you can use several of them at the same time and in combination with other Profoto lights.

Bottom line, the Profoto C1 product range is about giving all image creators the freedom and ability to realize their creative potential, create professional images and build their brand. Profoto wants to let all ambitious image creators into the world of professional photography—a place where you get to play with light, explore and be as creative as you can be.

Anders concludes, “Today, smartphone photography changes forever because with the Profoto C1 product range, you will have natural-looking and beautiful light in the palm of your hand, and this is the secret to fully realizing your creative vision. This is true photography—this is the light that changes everything.”