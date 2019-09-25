New Generation Photography Award Exhibition and Japanese Photography

From October 11 through March 22, the Canadian Photography Institute of the National Gallery in Ottawa is presenting two photography exhibitions. PhotoLab 6: New Generation Photography Award showcases the work of the 2019 New Generation Photography Award winners: Luther Konadu, Ethan Murphy and Zinnia Naqvi. Inspired by the Japanese word for “deluge,” Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography brings together 200 photographs by 28 artists taken from the early 1930s to the 1990s, a time of social, political and cultural change in Japan.

Related Events

Member Preview – Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography

Oct 10, 2019

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Canadian Photography Institute Galleries

Exhibition Opening – Hanran: 20th-Century Japanese Photography

Oct 10, 2019

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scotiabank Great Hall

Meet the Expert: Eriko Kimura

Oct 12, 2019

11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Canadian Photography Institute Galleries

Meet the Artists: 2019 New Generation Photography Award Winners

October 12, 2019

1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

National Gallery of Canada

Lecture Hall



Luther Konadu

Luther Konadu is a writer and artist of Ghanaian descent. He’s also a content contributor for the online publication Public Parking, a collaborative project for highlighting the working practices of emerging creatives. His studio activities are project-based and realized through photographic print media and painting processes. He acknowledges the legacies of these mediums as interpretive sites for generating new conventions and expanding fixed narratives. He recently showed work at New York City’s Aperture Foundation and is presently a writer in residence for Gallery 44. He resides and works in Winnipeg.



Ethan Murphy

Ethan Murphy was born and raised in St. John’s and is currently finishing his BFA at Ryerson University in Toronto. His photographs link identity and place by reflecting on the psychological impact of Newfoundland’s rural environment. Murphy’s work focuses on his experiences of leaving and returning to the island and his attempt to reconnect with its remote areas. Using photography as a mediator, the artist reconciles his relationship with identity and loss while examining the Newfoundland landscape post cod moratorium. His photographs function as personal documents that combine urban influence with a rural perspective.