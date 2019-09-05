5 Interesting Reads

- Canadian master photographers Fred Herzog and Robert Frank both passed away on Monday.
- Herzog was one of the first photographers to embrace colour film.
- Following in the tradition of Herzog, Vancity Street Collective is a group of Vancouver street photographers started by Stuart Weir and Trevor Wide.
- Chad Tobin visited Robert Frank and his wife, June Leaf, every year for the last ten years.
- Robert Frank influenced a generation of photographers, helped define America, and showed people what they might not have been ready to see.