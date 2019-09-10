Vistek’s 10th annual ProFusion Expo is November 13 and 14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. The expo offers the chance to try out the latest equipment, see Canadian product launches, and benefit from free educational opportunities through in-booth presentations and pro seminars on multiple stages throughout the venue. Announced speakers include fashion photographer Lindsay Adler and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Mikey Shaefer, both sponsored by Canon; wedding and event photographer Rick Ferro, sponsored by Rotolight; and portrait photographer (and Photo Life collaborator) Dave Brosha, sponsored by Sigma. Vistek Vice President Kevin Parker says, “We expect the 10th annual ProFusion to be the biggest event in Canadian pro imaging history with more to see, more to attend, more opportunities to learn, more people to meet and more great deals to buy than ever before.”

Announced Presentations

Making the Most of your Landscape Photography

Presented by: Peter Baumgarten

Sponsored by Olympus

The Wonders of the Night Sky – A Journey of Photographic Discovery

Presented by: Peter Baumgarten

Sponsored by Olympus

Wildlife Photography – Creating Emotional Impact

Presented by: Michelle Valberg

Sponsored by Nikon

A Pro Commercial Photographer’s Perspective: Why Mirrorless?

Presented by: Kristian Bogner

Sponsored by Nikon

Planet of Light

Presented by: Dave Brosha

Sponsored by Sigma

Within Our Own Borders: Wild Explorations in Canada

Presented by: Dave Brosha

Sponsored by Sigma

Travel & Landscape Photography: Travel Light and Capture the Images You Want

Presented by: Ken Hubbard

Sponsored by Tamron

The Art of Macro Photography

Presented by: Ken Hubbard

Sponsored by Tamron

From Good to Great

Presented by: Lindsay Adler

Sponsored by Canon

Presentation topic coming soon!

Presented by: Mikey Schaefer

Sponsored by Canon

For a complete, updated schedule, please visit the ProFusion website.