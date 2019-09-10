Vistek’s 10th annual ProFusion Expo is November 13 and 14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. The expo offers the chance to try out the latest equipment, see Canadian product launches, and benefit from free educational opportunities through in-booth presentations and pro seminars on multiple stages throughout the venue. Announced speakers include fashion photographer Lindsay Adler and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Mikey Shaefer, both sponsored by Canon; wedding and event photographer Rick Ferro, sponsored by Rotolight; and portrait photographer (and Photo Life collaborator) Dave Brosha, sponsored by Sigma. Vistek Vice President Kevin Parker says, “We expect the 10th annual ProFusion to be the biggest event in Canadian pro imaging history with more to see, more to attend, more opportunities to learn, more people to meet and more great deals to buy than ever before.”
Announced Presentations
Making the Most of your Landscape Photography
Presented by: Peter Baumgarten
Sponsored by Olympus
The Wonders of the Night Sky – A Journey of Photographic Discovery
Presented by: Peter Baumgarten
Sponsored by Olympus
Wildlife Photography – Creating Emotional Impact
Presented by: Michelle Valberg
Sponsored by Nikon
A Pro Commercial Photographer’s Perspective: Why Mirrorless?
Presented by: Kristian Bogner
Sponsored by Nikon
Planet of Light
Presented by: Dave Brosha
Sponsored by Sigma
Within Our Own Borders: Wild Explorations in Canada
Presented by: Dave Brosha
Sponsored by Sigma
Travel & Landscape Photography: Travel Light and Capture the Images You Want
Presented by: Ken Hubbard
Sponsored by Tamron
The Art of Macro Photography
Presented by: Ken Hubbard
Sponsored by Tamron
From Good to Great
Presented by: Lindsay Adler
Sponsored by Canon
Presentation topic coming soon!
Presented by: Mikey Schaefer
Sponsored by Canon
For a complete, updated schedule, please visit the ProFusion website.