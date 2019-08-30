World Press Photo Exhibitions and More on View in Montreal

Through September 29, the 2019 World Press Photo exhibition is on view at the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal. Several other exhibitions are being presented alongside this international touring exhibition. On view in the mezzanine of Marché Bonsecours, Monia Chokri, On Film features filmmaker, screenwriter and actress Monia Chokri’s large-format, dream-like images taken on film in Montreal and Paris. Ubisoft has created a virtual-reality experience called Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul, and this installation is the North American premiere. Created to raise awareness about the importance of preserving world heritage sites, the experience takes viewers to six mythical monuments in the Arab world: the Temple of Baalshamin (Palmyra), the souk of Aleppo (Syria), the Leptis Magna basilica (Libya), the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri, the underground tunnels of Nabi Yunus, and the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Mosul (Iraq). L’Itinéraire: 25 Years of Stories is on view in the West Room of the mezzanine space at Marché Bonsecours. This exhition is a retrospective of the work and journey of L’Itinéraire magazine in Montreal. ICI RDI – Perspectives from the Field shares the stories of broadcast professionals from Quebec and Canada and the stories that moved them. Through Here and Beyond: A Journey into Volunteering, Oxfam-Québec puts the focus on the organization’s volunteers and their commitment to helping vulnerable populations and making the world a better place.

After its Montreal stop, the 2019 World Press Photo exhibition will continue on to two more locations in Canada: the Allen Lambert Galleria in Toronto (October 1–23) and La Pulperie in Chicoutimi (October 18–November 10).