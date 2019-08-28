Panasonic Canada Introduces Two New LUMIX Products



Press releases by Panasonic Canada

PANASONIC CANADA LAUNCHES THE LUMIX S1H, A NEW FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA

New camera features cinema-quality video with 6K/24p recording capability

Panasonic has announced the LUMIX S1H, a new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera equipped with a full-frame image sensor combining the professional-level video quality and high mobility of the mirrorless camera. The LUMIX S1H is capable of video recording at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K, making it a professional tool for film making and beyond.

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H will be available at select Canadian retailers and the Panasonic eStore in October 2019 with an MSRP of $5,399.99 (CDN).

Key Features

Cinema-quality video recording performance Outstanding video recording capability is the top feature of the LUMIX S1H and the one that makes it a professional tool for film making. The S1H contains a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that captures 6K resolution.

The LUMIX S1H also features dual-native ISO sensitivity. This results in a camera that can switch from a standard sensitivity to a high sensitivity with almost no increase in noise. Dual Native ISO gives cinematographers a greater variety of artistic choices as well as the ability to use less light on the set, saving time.

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX S1H, as a digital camera, has achieved 6K/24p, 5.4K/30p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) high-resolution, smooth video recording. Its high-resolution data can also be used for creating 4K videos with higher image quality or for cropping images in 4K.

The LUMIX S1H delivers 14+ stops of Dynamic Range, much like the Panasonic Cinema Cameras, to precisely reproduce everything from dark to bright areas.

A must for any filmmaker, the LUMIX S1H can capture accurate colors and rich skin tones. The LUMIX S1H contains V-Log/V-Gamut capture to deliver a high dynamic range and broad colors and the CMOS sensor achieves a wide color gamut.

The LUMIX S1H is capable of 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 60p HDMI output and accommodates a variety of recording formats, including 4:3 Anamorphic mode, to meet professional needs.



High reliability to support professional work

The LUMIX S1H integrates the Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) for powerful handshake correction. Combining the Body I.S. (5-axis) in the camera and the Optical Image Stabilizer (O.I.S.), 2-axis in the LUMIX S Series lens, the 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 compensates for larger movements that were conventionally uncontrollable.

To achieve stable, continuous video recording, heat dispersion is a crucial issue and Panasonic designed a cooling fan with an innovative structure that efficiently disperses heat exclusively for the LUMIX S1H to support its limitless video recording capability.

To be tough enough to withstand heavy field use, the main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast top/front/rear frame. Robust construction and a sealing make the LUMIX S1H not only splash resistant*4 and dust resistant but also freeze resistant down to -10 degrees Centigrade.

The LUMIX S1H is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot. Users can flexibly choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording which enables saving video and photo data in a separate card. The 7.4-V 3,050 mAh high-capacity battery achieves a long recording time of approximately 2 hours in all recording modes.

Expandability for creative freedom

The LUMIX S1H complies with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 60p/50p HDMI output and is compatible with Time Code IN/OUT synchronization, making the non-linear editing of footage shot with multiple cameras easy.

A variety of accessories can be used for the LUMIX S1H in common with the S1R and S1 including but not limited to a Microphone Adaptor, Remote Shutter, Eyecup, Battery Grip, Battery Charger.

Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 enables constant connection with a smartphone or tablet with minimum power consumption. The settings of a LUMIX S1H camera can also be copied and transmitted wirelessly to other S1H cameras when using multiple S1H cameras. Also, Wi-Fi 5-GHz (IEEE802.11ac)*6 is effective in addition to 2.4-GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n.) providing secure and stable connection to other devices.

High operability for intuitive control

The LUMIX S1H employs three large, high-resolution display devices for smooth confirmation of images on the spot and for high visibility in outdoor use. Adopting a new mechanical structure, it achieves both tilt and rotation movement so that users can easily change angles without unplugging cables. Live View Boost is another practical feature that makes it possible to check the composition even in total darkness by boosting the sensitivity just for live view. It also incorporates a Night Mode that provides mild backlighting and it lets the user watch the subject comfortably even right after viewing the monitor while in a dark situation for a long time.

The Live View Finder (LVF) is the key factor for completing the ultra high-speed response of the camera. The LUMIX S1H, as well as the S1R/S1, has the largest level of Real View Finder, which boasts the world’s highest level of 5,760k-dot resolution. Adoption of a high-speed, high-precision OLED for the LVF achieves a smooth display at 60 fps/120 fps (switchable) and high-speed response with minimum time lag of approximately 0.005 sec as well as 10,000:1 high contrast for exceptional visibility. With minimum distortion and high optical performance, this Real View Finder provides a natural view as seen with the naked eye.

The new Status LCD boasts the largest-in-class level of 1.8-inch size and high resolution. Adopting Memory In Pixel (MIP) technology, it consumes minimum power and is ideal for always-on use even when the camera power is off. It assures high visibility both in bright outdoor and in dark situations thanks to the reflective type of LCD with a backlight. Major settings for photo shooting or video recording are displayed.

The LUMIX S1H has multiple Fn buttons on its body front allowing quick access to the designated functions. A sub video button is also available in front so that the user can reach the button from the left side.



High photo shooting performance as a digital camera

The LUMIX S1H is capable of shooting images in 14-bit RAW format for precise reproduction of details. The LUMIX S1H provides a High Resolution mode that faithfully captures even tiny details to be saved as beautiful, highly realistic RAW images. This mode is suitable for taking natural landscapes or fine arts with delicate details.

Panasonic has achieved a high-speed AF with its advanced control technology over the major devices including the lens, sensor and imaging engine. Combining the Contrast AF with DFD technology, the LUMIX S1H realizes an ultra high-speed, high-precision AF of approximately 0.08 sec. The LUMIX S1H also boasts high-speed burst shooting at 9 fps (AFS) or 6 fps (AFC). With its high subject tracking performance, it never loses the target subject. As a camera that excels in low-light shooting, the LUMIX S1H boasts -6EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF thanks to the higher sensitivity and optimized tuning of the sensor. The face/eye detection technology makes it possible to capture people in crisp focus.

The LUMIX S1H also incorporates Advanced AI Technology that detects specific subjects including humans and fast-moving animals. The camera keeps tracking these subjects even when they turn their back to the camera.

For more continuous burst shooting, 6K PHOTO makes it possible to capture unmissable moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect ratio) to save as an approximate 18-megapixel equivalent high-resolution photo. 4K PHOTO enables 60-fps high-speed captures in approximate 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. In 6K PHOTO/4K PHOTO, three exclusive modes can be chosen from depending on the situation; 6K Burst/4K Burst, 6K Burst (Start/Stop)/4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 6K Pre-burst/4K Pre-burst. Users can choose the most suitable burst shooting mode in addition to the regular consecutive shooting mode in full resolution depending on the situation.

The HLG Photo mode is a whole new style of photo expression available with the S1H providing a wider dynamic range to reproduce light and shadow with more natural contrast and excels in the expression of lights, such as sparkling starlight or glaring sunlight.

The high-precision shutter unit offers the highest shutter speed at a maximum 1/8000 second to capture spur-of-the-moment, fast-moving subjects and to use a high-speed lens with a fully open aperture even outdoors for impressive defocusing. The external flash can be synchronized with the industry’s fastest shutter speed of a maximum 1/320 second.

The Highlight Weighted Light Metering Mode meters light with the priority on highlighted parts, to prevent them from washing out.

PANASONIC CANADA LAUNCHES NEW L-MOUNT INTERCHANGEABLE LENS FOR LUMIX S PRO 24-70MM F2.8 (SE2470)

Panasonic has introduced a new interchangeable standard zoom lens, the LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470) based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. With a focus on professional use, the LUMIX S Series pursues uncompromising photographic expression with its high-quality cameras and lenses.

The Panasonic LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470) lens will be available at select Canadian retailers and the Panasonic eStore in October 2019 with an MSRP of $2,999.99 (CDN).

The LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470) is a large-aperture standard zoom lens that boasts high descriptive performance across the entire zoom range. The optical performance of this LUMIX S PRO lens is remarkably high to clear stringent LEICA standards.

Ensuring versatile use for landscapes, urban snaps and portraits with its 24-70mm focal length, the LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 features stunningly high resolution and high contrast at each focal length point. The full-range F2.8 high-speed aperture provides smooth defocus gradation from the focus peak to the neighboring area of the image to achieve a beautiful bokeh effect as well as a rich perspective.

Comprising 18 lenses in 16 groups, the use of three aspherical lenses and four Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses effectively suppresses both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Astigmatism is also corrected with these aspherical lenses, achieving high resolving performance. Furthermore, a Ultra-High Refractive Index (UHR) lens achieves uniform image quality from the center to edges of the image while contributing to downsizing of the lens unit.

A double focus system combining a linear motor and a stepping motor achieves sensor drive at a maximum speed of 480 fps. This realizes fast, high-precision AF to ensure that a photo opportunity is never missed. Adoption of a focus clutch mechanism enables instant AF/MF switching and accurate manual focusing. The LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a problem in all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

The rugged dust/splash-resistant design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 82 mm, with an 11-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Panasonic is committed to designing and developing 10 or more lenses with the emphasis on LUMIX S PRO lenses by 2020 and further expanding the S Series lens lineup. Currently a total of more than 45 interchangeable L-Mount lenses are available or will be available from Panasonic, Leica Camera AG and Sigma. The L-Mount thereby opens up an almost limitless spectrum of new creative possibilities.

