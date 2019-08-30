MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image in Montreal

The 16th edition of MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image is September 4 through October 13 in Montreal. The biennale explores the theme The Life of Things and presents images from 39 artists from 20 countries in 13 exhibitions in museums, galleries and artist-run centres. The photographs in this edition explore four sub-themes: Cultural Objects and Material Culture, Thingified Beings or Humanized Objects, The Absurd as Counter-Narrative of the Object, and Still Life in an Age of Environmental Crisis.

Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, the spokesperson for the festival, said, “It is with great pleasure that I am involved for the first time as a spokesperson for MOMENTA | Biennale de l’image. I am proud to be associated with an organization that for more than 30 years has been raising public awareness on current issues related to the image in contemporary art. As an artist, I think it is essential to promote emerging practices from Canada and abroad and to make art accessible to everyone. MOMENTA offers an exciting program of exhibitions and educational activities that fosters reflection and exchanges. Whether or not you are familiar with the world of images, you will discover in this edition of MOMENTA artworks that will surprise you and change your perception of the things that surround us. Let yourself be inspired by The Life of Things!”

The full program for the festival is available here.