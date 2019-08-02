Celebrating Photography in Gaspésie

Through September 30, the 10th Rencontres internationales de la photographie en Gaspésie is presenting exhibitions in 12 of the peninsula’s municipalities, towns and national parks. Rencontres is also offering a tour of the region from August 15 to 18, with a series of activities in the presence of a number of participating artists.

To celebrate this 10th edition, Rencontres is returning to its founding principle: the encounter. At the core of the event, encounters forge relationships, reduce distance, and bring the works and those who create them closer to us. Each edition is intimately linked to the artistic adventures and to the territories that make up a large-scale exhibition tour around the Gaspé Peninsula. “Over these last 10 years,” recalls executive and artistic director Claude Goulet, “we’ve brought together more than 250 artists from here and elsewhere. Each edition is an opportunity to expand the family. Hundreds of works have been presented at the heart of the landscape, sometimes in unlikely places.” In travelling 8000 km in 10 years, Rencontres has made it possible for artists and communities to come together, engage in dialogue, and reflect together, despite geographic and cultural fragmentation.

Iran: Visual Poetries Circuit and Guest Artists

An exhibit by Mélissa Pilon (Québec) is presented at Forillon National Park. Christophe Goussard and Charles-Frédérick Ouellet (France/Québec) exhibit their work at L’Anse-au-Griffon, while the city of Gaspé is hosting Dissonances, as part of the Iran: Visual Poetries project, made possible thanks to a collaboration with Silk Road Gallery in Teheran. Curated by Claudia Polledri, this four-stage circuit (Gaspé, Percé, Bonaventure and Carleton-sur-Mer) displays the work of 17 Iranian artists: Mehran Mohajer, Mehrdad Naraghi, Dadbeh Bassir, Arash Fayez, Hosein Davoodi, Ghazaleh Hedayat, Rana Javadi, Bahman Jalali, Mehdi Vosoughnia, Ghazaleh Rezaei, Jalal Sepehr, the duo Ali Nadjian and Ramyar Manouchehrzadeh, Shadi Ghadirian, Mehrdad Afsari, Babak Kazemi and Yahya Dehghanpour. Additionally, four Iranian films will be screened in collaboration with independent movie venues in a few towns and municipalities in August and September. One of the screenings scheduled is at the Birthplace of Canada historical site in Gaspé on September 7.

Rachel Echenberg’s work is being exhibited at the Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé National Park. Committing, part of the Iran: Visual Poetries circuit, is on view in Percé, and Hua Jin (Québec) is exhibiting her work in Chandler.

There are exhibitions of work by Natacha Clitandre (Québec) in Paspébiac and Anne-Marie Proulx (Québec) in New Richmond. These exhibitions are the result of participatory projects carried out by the two artists in the spring of 2019 and 2018 respectively in the Gaspé. Also, the work of Carlo Rainone (Italy) is on display in Paspébiac, in partnership with the Photolux festival, while Bonaventure is hosting Crossing Time: Between Present and Past, also part of Iran: Visual Poetries.

The exhibition of work by Renata Poljak (Croatia) is in Maria, thanks to a collaboration with Occurrence, espace d’art et d’essai contemporains. There are also exhibitions by Michel Campeau, Bertrand Carrière and Serge Clément (Québec) in Carleton-sur-Mer; by Skawennati (Québec) in Miguasha National Park; and by Sophie Zénon (France) in Matapedia, in partnership with Diaphane, pôle photographique en Picardie. In addition, Carleton-sur-Mer will be welcoming Traversing Teheran and its images, which is a part of the Iran: Visual Poetries circuit, as well as the exhibition The Photographic Book, curated by Serge Allaire. A workshop on photobooks will be offered by Gytis Skudzinskas (Lithuania) in August, courtesy of a partnership with the Kaunas festival and the L’imprimerie artist centre.