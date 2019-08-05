5 Interesting Reads

- Stranger Things’ darkroom scenes have created a little confusion, it seems…
- A NASA photographer accidentally touched moon dust in 1969.
- Photographer Cole Rise has made a working replica of the custom Hasselblad that was used by the astronauts on the moon.
- The photo archives of Ebony and Jet will be donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Getty Research Institute and other prominent cultural institutions.
- Jay Myself is a new documentary on NYC photographer and collector Jay Maisel.