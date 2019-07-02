The World We Live In VIII: Simons Exhibitions and Fabrique 1840

Have you been to Simons in the last few days? If so, you might have noticed some photography in their store windows! We’ve been collaborating with Simons for our most recent edition of our The World We Live In photo contest, with the theme Celebrate Life, and we’re thrilled to announce that the winners and honourable mentions are now being exhibited in the fifteen Simons stores across Canada!

In addition, these 12 fabulous images are currently for sale on Simons Fabrique 1840. Through the end of August, each of these photographs will be available for purchase in different formats. Head to Fabrique1840.ca (they are the photographic prints listed on this page) to support the artists by buying a print for yourself or a loved one!

These twelve images were selected by our jury, and each one expresses a unique idea about celebrating life. Whether it’s the people we meet, the exceptional beauty of nature and wildlife, or a simple moment of connection to our surroundings, there are unlimited things to appreciate about life as it unfolds around us.

To see all the details on the winning images and honourable mentions, check out the The World We Live In VIII contest results.