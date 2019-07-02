The 2019 World Press Photo Exhibition in Canada

The 2019 World Press Photo exhibition is starting its tour of Canada. From July 19 through August 11, you may view the winning images at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. The other Canadian tour stops are the Marché Bonsecours in Montreal (August 28–September 29), the Allen Lambert Galleria in Toronto (October 1–23), and La Pulperie in Chicoutimi (October 18–November 10). Canadian Finbarr O’Reilly received First Prize, Singles, in the Portraits category for his image Dakar Fashion (above).

Portraits – First Prize, Singles: Finbarr O’Reilly

Dakar is a growing hub of Franco-African fashion, and is home to Fashion Africa TV, the first station entirely dedicated to fashion on the continent. The annual Dakar Fashion Week includes an extravagant street show that is open to all and attended by thousands from all corners of the capital. Adama Paris (who has a namesake brand) is a driving force behind the fashion week, and much else on the design scene.

World Press Photo of the Year: John Moore’s Crying Girl on the Border

Immigrant families had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were then detained by US authorities. Sandra Sanchez said that she and her daughter had been traveling for a month through Central America and Mexico before reaching the US to seek asylum. The Trump Administration had announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy at the border under which immigrants caught entering the US could be criminally prosecuted. As a result, many apprehended parents were separated from their children, often sent to different detention facilities. After this picture was published worldwide, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Yanela and her mother had not been among the thousands who had been separated by US officials. Nevertheless, public outcry over the controversial practice resulted in President Donald Trump reversing the policy on 20 June.

World Press Photo Story of the Year: Pieter ten Hoopen’s The Migrant Caravan