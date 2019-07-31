Suggested Reading for Photography Buffs #6

The Endings: Photographic Stories of Love, Loss, Heartbreak, and Beginning Again
by Caitlin Cronenberg and Jessica Ennis
Chronicle Books, $42.95, 136 pages, hardcover
Is it odd to say that I enjoyed the journey through this book about heartbreak? Well, I did. Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg and art director Jessica Ennis (and their team of actors and artists) have collaborated to create and tell 28 stories of broken hearts. Deftly weaving narratives with a strong cinematic feel, the team reveals just enough while also leaving space for the viewer to co-create the “before” and “after” around the frames. Exceptionally well done, The Endings leaves behind an emotional echo that lingers long after you’ve closed the book.
Northern Light: The Arctic and Subarctic Photography of Dave Brosha
by Dave Brosha
Rocky Mountain Books, $50, 280 pages, hardcover
If you’ve ever felt the pull of the North, you’ll want to check out Dave Brosha’s Northern Light. Bringing together images taken over approximately 15 years of exploring the North, this book showcases the people, wildlife and landscape of this vast, mysterious and majestic region of the world. Brosha’s remarkable ability to move effortlessly between portraits, landscapes and several other genres is a treat for readers seeking a fuller picture of the North.
The Short Story of Photography
by Ian Haydn Smith
Laurence King Publishing, US$19.99, 210 pages, softcover
The Short Story of Photography: A Pocket Guide to Key Genres, Works, Themes & Techniques is like a fun Photography 101 book that’s compact enough to toss into your bag, just in case you end up with some time to read. Divided into four sections—Genres, The Works, Themes and Techniques—which are further separated into one- or two-page chapters, it’s a great way to learn about the world of photography, whether you have five minutes or a whole afternoon.
Go Photo! An Activity Book for Kids
by Alice Proujansky
Aperture, $26, 108 pages, hardcover
With ideas for 25 photo-based projects for 8- to 12-year olds, Go Photo! would be a fun gift for a kid you know. There are instructions for activities including a scavenger hunt, a treasure hunt, a flipbook, triptychs, postcards and more. It’s perfect to keep on hand this summer, ready for that moment when the kids say they’re bored!
Elliott Erwitt: Home Around the World
Edited and With Texts by Jessica S. McDonald
Texts by Stuart Alexander, Sean Corcoran, and Steven Hoelscher
Aperture/Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin, $90, 312 pages, hardcover
Over his 70-year career, Elliott Erwitt has completed a remarkable quantity of photographic projects, and this catalogue has attempted to create a comprehensive record of his impressive career. In addition to the black-and-white photographs you’d expect, there are examples of Erwitt’s advertisements, portraits of authors, editorial work in magazines, and even contact sheets. With four essays on little-explored aspects of his work and 200 images, Elliott Erwitt: Home Around the World thoroughly studies the wide scope of the artist’s career, including his early years, photojournalism and commercial assignments, artistic explorations and, yes, even his dog photos.
