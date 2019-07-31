Suggested Reading for Photography Buffs #6

The Endings: Photographic Stories of Love, Loss, Heartbreak, and Beginning Again

by Caitlin Cronenberg and Jessica Ennis

Chronicle Books, $42.95, 136 pages, hardcover

Is it odd to say that I enjoyed the journey through this book about heartbreak? Well, I did. Photographer Caitlin Cronenberg and art director Jessica Ennis (and their team of actors and artists) have collaborated to create and tell 28 stories of broken hearts. Deftly weaving narratives with a strong cinematic feel, the team reveals just enough while also leaving space for the viewer to co-create the “before” and “after” around the frames. Exceptionally well done, The Endings leaves behind an emotional echo that lingers long after you’ve closed the book.

Northern Light: The Arctic and Subarctic Photography of Dave Brosha

by Dave Brosha

Rocky Mountain Books, $50, 280 pages, hardcover

If you’ve ever felt the pull of the North, you’ll want to check out Dave Brosha’s Northern Light. Bringing together images taken over approximately 15 years of exploring the North, this book showcases the people, wildlife and landscape of this vast, mysterious and majestic region of the world. Brosha’s remarkable ability to move effortlessly between portraits, landscapes and several other genres is a treat for readers seeking a fuller picture of the North.

The Short Story of Photography

by Ian Haydn Smith

Laurence King Publishing, US$19.99, 210 pages, softcover

The Short Story of Photography: A Pocket Guide to Key Genres, Works, Themes & Techniques is like a fun Photography 101 book that’s compact enough to toss into your bag, just in case you end up with some time to read. Divided into four sections—Genres, The Works, Themes and Techniques—which are further separated into one- or two-page chapters, it’s a great way to learn about the world of photography, whether you have five minutes or a whole afternoon.

Go Photo! An Activity Book for Kids

by Alice Proujansky

Aperture, $26, 108 pages, hardcover

With ideas for 25 photo-based projects for 8- to 12-year olds, Go Photo! would be a fun gift for a kid you know. There are instructions for activities including a scavenger hunt, a treasure hunt, a flipbook, triptychs, postcards and more. It’s perfect to keep on hand this summer, ready for that moment when the kids say they’re bored!

Elliott Erwitt: Home Around the World

Edited and With Texts by Jessica S. McDonald

Texts by Stuart Alexander, Sean Corcoran, and Steven Hoelscher

Aperture/Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin, $90, 312 pages, hardcover

Over his 70-year career, Elliott Erwitt has completed a remarkable quantity of photographic projects, and this catalogue has attempted to create a comprehensive record of his impressive career. In addition to the black-and-white photographs you’d expect, there are examples of Erwitt’s advertisements, portraits of authors, editorial work in magazines, and even contact sheets. With four essays on little-explored aspects of his work and 200 images, Elliott Erwitt: Home Around the World thoroughly studies the wide scope of the artist’s career, including his early years, photojournalism and commercial assignments, artistic explorations and, yes, even his dog photos.

