Sony’s MRW-S3 and More

Press release by Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics has introduced the MRW-S3 – the world’s fastest UHS-II SD/microSD card reader and USB Hub with USB 3.1 Gen 2 and up to 100W USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and HDMI output capability support. Sony has also introduced an addition to its TOUGH SD card range with the launch of the TOUGH SF-M series.



Power through projects

Professional photographers, videographers and creators no longer need to worry about carrying numerous adapters or fret about using up ports on their latest PCs with USB Type-C TM ports. The MRW-S3 is a one-stop solution for fast and reliable data transfer in the form of a handy USB Hub.

The world’s fastest UHS-II SD and microSD card reader handles everything from high-resolution RAW image files to 4K videos and allows the user to maximize their creativity affording more time to spend on retouching and editing content.

The MRW-S3 is also the fastest USB Hub supporting USB 3.1 Gen 2 which provides ultra-high-speed data transfer of up to 1000MB/s2. This brings out the full speed of each USB device so that professionals can make the most of their high-speed External SSDs like Sony’s SL-M and SL-C TOUGH specification series.

In addition, the MRW-S3 can receive up to 100W USB Power Delivery (USB PD)3 to ensure stable and reliable connections with USB devices. Users can be notified by the USB power level indicators if each port is ready to be connected at max power supply levels, eliminating worries of sudden disconnection due to poor power management.

Simplify your work life

The MRW-S3 has a HDMI output with 4K 30fps capabilities, to connect to external monitors without the hassle of carrying extra adaptors or sacrificing limited ports on your PC4.

The powerful USB Hub has a durable aluminum body with a wave surface to prevent scratches, while the grip makes handling easier than ever, especially when connecting and disconnecting devices. The MRW-S3 weighs a mere 95g and comes with a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for connecting to the host PC and helps prevent cable damage. This cable also can be used for connecting to USB 3.1 Gen 2 devices or to a USB PD AC adapter up to 100W, thanks to its embedded eMarker.

More than TOUGH enough

Expanding on the TOUGH specification SD card, the SF-M series will be introduced and provides ultra-high-speed data transfer of up to 277MB/s read speed and 150MB/s write speed2. Photographers and videographers can enjoy the speed benefits of the SF-M TOUGH SD cards, whether shooting high megapixel RAW photographs or recording 4K video. When used with the MRW-S3 USB Hub, backups are swift and buffer times reduced, resulting in a highly optimized workflow.

The SF-M TOUGH specification SD card is the world’s toughest5 UHS-II SD card that is 18x stronger6 than a standard SD card and has the highest-grade waterproof and dustproof levels7. Even in extreme shooting conditions, your work is protected so you can focus on the job at hand. Additionally, a new conventional UHS-II SD card “SF-E” series will be introduced to provide users with a wider range of choice. It has fast transfer speeds of up to 270MB/s read and 120MB/s write8.

Both the SF-M TOUGH specification SD card and SF-E series offer file rescue software9, supporting both macOS and Windows, to help recovery data or photos accidentally deleted. Both series will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities.

The MRW-S3, SF-M series and SF-E series will be available Fall 2019.

