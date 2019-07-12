Sigma Introduces New Contemporary and Art Lenses for Mirrorless

Press releases by Gentec International

SIGMA Introduces 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

SIGMA Canada is pleased to introduce the new SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens. Many photographers enjoy photographing low-light environments and strive to minimize noise as much as possible. In the photography of starry skies, bright wide-angle lenses are often selected because they can efficiently collect weak light sources. The 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art has been developed as the ultimate large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens by optimizing the standard specifications for photographing starry skies into a lens developed specifically for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The uniform rendering performance and outstanding resolution to the edge of the frame make it the “definitive lens for astrophotography.” By utilizing the characteristics of the short flange focal length, this new-generation large-diameter zoom lens combines both compact body and unprecedented high-resolution image quality. The SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens has a suggested retail price of $1,999.95 CAD and is expected to begin shipping in October.

[Key Features]

Newly developed high-performance lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras

With mirrorless cameras emerging at an accelerated pace, expectations towards lenses suited for high-performance full-frame mirrorless cameras are growing. Unfortunately, many photographers may feel that they have little choices for mirrorless lens systems in terms of performance, size, extensive lineup, and due to the burden of having to use multiple systems. SIGMA has thus developed and proposes this new full-frame mirrorless lens series as the optimal solution to this challenge. SIGMA will develop interchangeable lenses with unprecedented specifications and performance by designs that benefit from the short flange focal length feature of mirrorless cameras while retaining the concepts of “Contemporary,” “Art,” and “Sports.” We will announce three models as the first lenses from this series.

(1) 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary

Compact size is realized while maintaining high image quality and is compatible with full-frame mirrorless cameras. This prime lens refines the concept of the Contemporary line.

(2) 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art

The world’s first* 35mm F1.2 as L-Mount and Sony E-mount lens for full-frame mirrorless system. The high image quality of the Art line that pursues ultimate performance is realized by F1.2 maximum aperture.

(3) 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art

Large-diameter, ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. While pursuing the ultimate image quality of the Art line, the size is reduced thanks to the exclusive design for mirrorless cameras. High-resolution image quality developed with exclusive low dispersion glass elements and NPC (Nano Porous Coating) One FLD glass and five SLD glass elements are appropriately arranged to suppress chromatic aberration to the edge of the frame. Three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens at the foremost surface, are used to effectively minimize coma flare, etc., thereby achieving mind-blowing resolution. The super multi-layer coating is combined with a newly developed NPC (Nano Porous Coating)*. The lens has been designed to be less susceptible to strong incident light such as backlight.

Substantial functions enable user confidence, even in tough environments

Incorporating a stepping motor enables the high speed, quiet AF drive. Shooting is comfortable even in target AF such as Face/Eye Detection AF and during video shooting. The AFL button which can be assigned with various functions widens the range of operations available on the lens. Furthermore, the lens features a dust- and splash-proof structure, along with a water- and oilrepellent coating on the front-most surface of the lens, which further supports shooting in various environments. Rear filter holder as a standard accessory The lens comes with a rear filter holder equipped with a fall prevention lock for attaching sheet type rear filters for shooting starry skies.

[Other Features]

• Full-time manual mode

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 11-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sigma L Mount.

Lens construction: 18 elements in 13 groups

Minimum aperture: F22

Angle of view (35mm): 114.2°-84.1°

Minimum focusing distance: 28cm / 11.0in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø85.0mm x 131.0mm/3.3in. x 5.2in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (Rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7.3

Weight: 795g / 28.0oz.

Available AF Mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

SIGMA’s first F1.2 Large Aperture Prime Lens, the 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art for Mirrorless

SIGMA Canada is pleased to introduce the new SIGMA 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens. This new lens was designed to bring the “pursuit of ultimate image quality” to the next level with an F1.2 Art line lens for mirrorless cameras. It is the first wide-angle AF lens with F1.2 maximum aperture for the full-frame Sony E-mount and L-Mount system from SIGMA. This lens enables a creation of artwork with astounding resolution and large bokeh effects, perfect for portraits that make use of a shallow depth of field. It brings the development concept of the Art line “pursuit of ultimate image quality” to the next level. While utilizing optical correction function inside the camera, aberrations that are difficult to post-process are thoroughly corrected thanks to the optical design and thereby enhances resolution. The SIGMA 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens has a suggested retail price of $2,099.95 CAD and is expected to begin shipping in August.

[Key Features]

Newly developed high-performance lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras

SIGMA’s First F1.2 maximum aperture, large-diameter prime lens

The “Art line in the age of mirrorless cameras” pursues ultimate performance as a large-diameter lens with a focal length of 35mm and also achieves a maximum aperture of F1.2. Three SLD glass elements and three aspherical lenses including a double-sided aspherical lens are optimally arranged in a lens construction of 17 elements in 12 groups. In addition to the optical design that makes use of the characteristic of the short flange focal length, it effectively takes advantage of the correction function inside the camera to correct distortion and peripheral illumination. Various aberrations that are difficult to correct by post-processing, such as sagittal coma flare, are thoroughly corrected by the compilation of the optical design technologies that SIGMA has cultivated, achieving an overwhelming resolution that can resolve over 50 million pixels.

High operability that supports various shooting situations in both still and video

In autofocus photography, comfortable shooting for a F1.2 large-diameter lens is achieved by the large Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) that gets desired torque required to drive the focus lens group. In manual focus photography, the focus ring driven by the focus-bywire system with the optimized torque setting responds to fine operations of the photographer. The aperture ring is also mounted with a de-click function for removing clicks, enabling seamless operations that are especially useful during video shooting.

Substantial functions enable user confidence, even in tough environments

The AFL button which can be assigned with various functions widens the range of operations available on the lens. Furthermore, the lens features a dust- and splash-proof structure, along with a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front-most surface of the lens, which further supports shooting in various environments.

[Other Features]

• Full-time manual mode

• Hood with lock

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 11-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sigma L Mount.

Lens construction: 17 elements in 12 groups

Minimum aperture: F16

Filter size: 82mm

Angle of view (35mm): 63.4°

Minimum focusing distance: 30cm / 11.8in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø87.8mm×136.2mm /3.5in. × 5.4in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (Rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.1

Weight: 1,090g / 38.4oz.

Available AF Mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

SIGMA Introduces Compact Contemporary Lens for Mirrorless, the 45mm F2.8 DG DN

SIGMA Canada is pleased to introduce the new SIGMA 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens. This lens was designed to achieve the perfect balance for everyday use. Designed with relatively small full-frame mirrorless cameras in mind, this standard lens pursues easy operability as a regular prime lens by balancing its easy-to-carry size and high optical performance, thereby embodying the Contemporary line’s development concept of “pursuing optimum balance,” and becoming the perfect first lens in the lineup dedicated for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The SIGMA 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens has a suggested retail price of $729.95 CAD and is expected to begin shipping in August.

[Key Features]

Newly developed high-performance lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Beautiful bokeh and rendering that can be enjoyed in every scene

With the SIGMA 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, bokeh expressions are especially featured. Spherical aberration has been controlled to ensure not only the large bokeh in the front and rear of the subject but also the rear bokeh near the area in focus create a gradient to a soft blur. This lens softens the periphery of blurred images suppressing the double-line bokeh etc. and enhances the three-dimensional impression of the subject with the smooth expressions in the foreground and the background. In addition, its minimum focusing distance of 24cm makes it possible to enjoy shooting snapshots and tabletop photos taking advantage of the angle of view. The design gives consideration to vignetting to achieve beautiful round bokeh and subdue swirly bokeh in the whole bokeh effects.

While this lens produces smooth bokeh effects of which one could say as “classical expression” when the aperture is wide open, it also realizes modern sharp rendering when it is stopped down. It is reassuring to hold this lens as the regular lens for everyday use. High-speed and highly accurate AF enabled by the stepping motor The lens is capable of smooth, quiet and high-speed AF made possible by a stepping motor, as well as supports Face/Eye Detection AF and video AF. The design gives consideration to MF operations, and a ring of appropriate torque provides good operability.

High build quality and outstanding operability

Because this lens is intended for everyday use, particular attention has been given to build quality and operability. The bayonet hood feels comfortable when removing and attaching, and the lens barrel incorporating metal material as the main part achieves improved durability. Furthermore, thanks to the aperture ring with the right click feeling, comfortable operability during various shooting styles is ensured.

[Other Features]

• Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

• Full-time manual mode

• Available Mount Conversion Service

• Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

• Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

• 7-blade rounded diaphragm

• High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

• “Made in Japan” craftsmanship

[Specifications]

All figures based on Sigma L Mount.

Lens construction: 8 elements in 7 groups

Minimum aperture: F22

Angle of view (35mm): 51.3°

Minimum focusing distance: 24cm / 9.4in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø64.0mm×46.2mm /2.5in. × 1.8in.

Number of diaphragm blades: 7 (Rounded diaphragm)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4

Weight: 215g / 7.5oz.

Available AF Mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Gentec International is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Sigma lenses.