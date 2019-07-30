Our August/September 2019 Issue!



Our August/September issue is overflowing with great articles! You’ll be inspired by the story of 99-year-old photographer Thelma Pepper, and you’ll be craving pizza after reading Michael Ernest Sweet’s photographer’s guide to getting the best shots in New York City. Jon Reaves shares tips for strengthening your images in familiar locations, plus there’s an interview with jazz concert photographer Bill King, an article on Paul Seesequasis’ photo project showcasing Indigenous life, and much more!

When I think about this issue, I think about discoveries. Whether it’s a great place to shoot in NYC, a glimpse into rarely seen Indigenous historical images of everyday life, or investing time really getting to know a place inside and out, there are so many wonderful things that can happen when we expose ourselves to completely new things—and when we try to see familiar things anew.

I was particularly touched by Cynthia Haynes‘ article, “The Great Connector: Thelma Pepper Refuses to Let the ‘Ordinary Women’ of Saskatchewan Be Forgotten.” Photography was a later-in-life discovery for Thelma Pepper; she bought her first camera at the age of 60. After caring for others all her life, photography gave her something to do for herself. She discovered that it made her feel good about herself; she found joy and meaning in photographing others, particularly older women. I’ll leave you with part of Cynthia Haynes’ text to hold you over until you get your hands on the issue.