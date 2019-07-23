Open Channels on View at the Canada Council

Through January 26, Canada Council’s Âjagemô exhibition space in Ottawa is showcasing the Open Channels exhibition, which presents the work of the artists who were onboard the Canada C3 maritime expedition marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Travelling from Toronto to the east, through Northwest Passage, and on to Victoria, the journey was divided into fifteen legs with one artist present for each leg. Two photographers were part of this adventure: Anna Gaby-Trotz and Christine Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was present on the St. Lawrence leg of the trip, while printmaker and photographer Anna Gaby-Trotz was onboard for Leg 15, from Campbell River to Victoria, B.C. Gaby-Trotz focused on the connection and separation of visible and invisible boarders and the repetition of historical mistakes. Gaby-Trotz explains, “It is about the hope for a future involving many nations working on the difficult issue of reconciliation and with work yet to do.”