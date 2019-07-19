Fujifilm’s XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR Lens for X Series



Press release from Fujifilm Canada

The Electronic Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation has introduced its compact 5x standard zoom lens, FUJINON XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR, as it joins the lineup of interchangeable lenses available for the X Series mirrorless digital cameras. This small, lightweight lens is highly portable and versatile for all types of photography.

Featuring a constant maximum aperture value of F4 and a focal length range from 16mm to 80mm (equivalent to 24-122mm in the 35mm film format), this lens achieves a minimum shooting distance of 13.8 inches (35 cm) over the entire zoom range, providing a maximum shooting magnification of 0.25x, and covering a wide shooting area. In addition, it is small and lightweight at 15.5 ounces(440g); about 40% lighter than a 35mm full size equivalent specification lens, achieving five times zoom in the same size and weight of full size three times zoom lenses. While the lens is naturally designed for photographers, especially those specializing in portraiture, landscape, or general photography, it’s also is a great fit for filmmakers, thanks to its versatile combination of focal lengths and Optical Image Stabilization.

Some of the XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR’s key features:

Specially designed to get the most out of X-Trans CMOS Sensors

X-Trans CMOS Sensors are designed to provide maximum image quality, especially when paired with the stunning design and sharpness of FUJINON lenses. Consisting of 16 elements in 12 groups, the FUJINON XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR Lens also features one aspherical element that is specially designed to minimize field curvature and spherical aberration. This results in stunning levels of image sharpness from the center of the frame to the edges, even at the wider end of the lens’ focal range. Add in the fact that this lens has very little focus breathing, has an ability to focus up to 14in (35cm) from a subject, and features a broad range of focal lengths, it’s clearly an ideal pick for photographers and filmmakers needing versatility, but not wanting to sacrifice image quality.

A small, compact, and versatile lens for any shooting situation

Covering an effective focal range from 24mm to 122mm, the FUJINON XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR weighs just 15.5 oz (440 g) and is only 3.5in (88.9mm) long. This makes it approximately 40% lighter than similar, 35mm system lenses, which means it won’t weigh you down when spending an entire day looking to capture that perfect moment.

Push the limits with 6.0 stops of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

As if extending the possibilities of hand-held capture with 6.0 stops of CIPA-Rated Optical Image Stabilization wasn’t enough, the FUJINON XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens can absorb any vibration from a mechanical shutter. The OIS can also automatically detect when the camera is being used with a tripod and adjust its performance to provide optimum image quality.

Be ready for unpredictable moments with quick, responsive, and near-silent autofocus

Having fast and quiet autofocus is critical when you’re roaming the streets looking for that perfect image. Our engineers went to great lengths to build the right motors to accurately, quietly and precisely drive focusing elements so you can count on it the instant you need it.

Weather resistant to keep the images coming

Weather-sealed in ten places along the barrel, this lens is capable of operating in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C). Work fearlessly in dusty or damp conditions and keep peace of mind when in freezing or terribly hot, humid conditions.

The XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR lens will be available September 26, 2019 in the U.S. and Canada at a price of USD $799.95 and CAD $1,049.99.