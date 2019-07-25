Through September 1, the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver is presenting Dog Days. This group exhibition examines the dog-human relationship through photography and video. Though dog photos might seem to be something that came with the Instagram era, this exhibition makes it clear that our passion for photographing dogs goes all the way back to the invention of the camera. Bringing together historical and contemporary images, visitors will be able to trace the societal impacts of our fascination with dogs. And you can even bring your dog to the exhibition on a leash!

Special Events

Dog Tintype Portrait Studio by Geoffrey Wallang

Sundays, July 21 and July 28

Vancouver artist Geoffrey Wallang will be constructing a temporary tintype dog portrait studio at The Polygon Gallery.

Available Sundays, July 21 and 28, between 10.30AM – 4.00PM

Cost: $250 for a dog portrait session and a unique 5″ x 7″ tintype (with or without the owner in the portrait).

Dog Portrait Studio by Shari Hatt

Sundays, August 11 and August 18

Award-winning artist Shari Hatt has created portraits of dogs owned by the Duke and Duchess of York and the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen. McQueen produced a series of clothing and greeting cards featuring the dog portraits “Dog Save McQueen” (2009). Hatt’s dog portrait work is in collections such as the National Gallery of Canada, the Canada Council Art Bank, the Banff Centre for the Arts, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, among others.

Available Sundays, August 11 and 18, between 11AM – 4PM

Cost: $1000 for a dog portrait session and a unique 16″ x 16″ signed chromogenic photograph.

Reservations are required for both portrait studios. To book an appointment, please call the gallery at 604-986-1351 or email info@thepolygon.ca.

Exhibition Tours

Tours of Dog Days will be hosted every Saturday at 2PM. To join the tour, meet at the ground floor lobby at 1:55PM. These tours are recommended for general visitors as an introduction to the exhibition.