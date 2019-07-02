AGO Acquires Historical Caribbean Photographs

Donors predominantly from Toronto’s Black and Caribbean communities raised more than $300,000 for the Art Gallery of Ontario‘s acquisition of the Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs. With more than 3500 images from 34 countries including Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad, the collection establishes the AGO as a leader in Caribbean photographic research.

The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs comprises studio portraits, landscapes and tourist views in almost all of the existing photographic techniques used between 1840 and 1940: prints, postcards, daguerreotypes, lantern slides, albums and stereographs. The largest known collection outside the Caribbean, these images were gathered for over a decade by filmmaker and photography collector Patrick Montgomery, a member of the Board of Trustees of the George Eastman Museum. The collection will be presented in an exhibition in 2021.