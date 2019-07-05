5 Interesting Reads

- The University of Windsor in Canada did a study that revealed that 12% of #nofilter images on Instagram are actually filtered.
- Photographer Tonika Johnson is using photography to bridge racial divides in Chicago.
- Female photo pioneer Ida Wyman was convinced that photos could affect change.
- Canadian photographer George Benjamin photographed the Apollo 11 launch from the press box.
- From Cath Pound’s article on Cindy Sherman’s work: “This largely unrelenting inscrutability has left the public and critics alike free to interpret her work according to personal and perhaps even societal needs.