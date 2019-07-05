5 Interesting Reads

- The New York Times‘ “Women in the Spotlight, but Few Behind the Lens” tells about Susan Meiselas receiving the new Women in Motion award. (And Canadian Jill Greenberg is mentioned in the article too!)
- “Social documentary photographer Sebastião Salgado was awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.
- Cristina Mittermeier recently found herself surrounded by sharks.
- Felice Frankel brings together science and photography.
- The New York Times archive team has been busy scanning one million photos.