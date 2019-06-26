This Summer at Newzones

From July 6 through August 24, Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art in Calgary is presenting two multimedia group exhibitions. FreshFaces features the work of five international artists, including Australian-born, L.A.-based photographer George Byrne. Byrne’s large-format photographs transform everyday places into fun, abstract, minimal pieces exploring the elements of art. G’ddy Up!, the gallery’s annual group exhibition celebrating cowboy culture, features work by photo-based artist Dianne Bos. (Check out our “Wisdom, Wits and Other Tidbits” interview with Dianne Bos in our current June/July issue, on newsstands now!) The gallery has also received new images from Joshua Jensen-Nagle’s most recent series, Pieces of You.