This Summer at Newzones

June 26, 2019 at 10:30 am  •  Posted in Exhibitions, News & Events by

Santa Clarita (With Neon), 2018. © George Byrne. Archival Pigment Print Ed./5. 45 x 56 inches.

From July 6 through August 24, Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art in Calgary is presenting two multimedia group exhibitions. FreshFaces features the work of five international artists, including Australian-born, L.A.-based photographer George Byrne. Byrne’s large-format photographs transform everyday places into fun, abstract, minimal pieces exploring the elements of art. G’ddy Up!, the gallery’s annual group exhibition celebrating cowboy culture, features work by photo-based artist Dianne Bos. (Check out our “Wisdom, Wits and Other Tidbits” interview with Dianne Bos in our current June/July issue, on newsstands now!) The gallery has also received new images from Joshua Jensen-Nagle’s most recent series, Pieces of You.

Blue Awning With Pink, 2017. © George Byrne. Archival Pigment Print Ed./5, 56 x 45 inches.

Yellow Wall With Blue, 2018. © George Byrne. Archival Pigment Print Ed./5, 56 x 45 inches.

Sunday Mornings, 2019 © Joshua Jensen-Nagle. Archival Inkjet Print Face-Mounted to Plexiglass, Framed in White, 58 x 58 inches Ed./7.

Vache glorious ariegeoise, 2007. © Dianne Bos. C-Print, 18x18 ed./15, 30x30 ed./15, 40x40 ed./15.

