Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 and Firmware Upgrades

Expand the Field of Photography with Portability and Superb Image Quality of the Master Lens

Olympus has announced the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20. This teleconverter doubles the focal length of the master lens, and features dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (-10°C) professional weatherproof construction for outstanding optical performance ideal for even the most severe environmental conditions. By doubling the maximum shooting magnification of the master lens, this teleconverter further expands the field of photography in super telephoto macro shooting. This product is compatible with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO and M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO, as well as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO, which is currently under development.

Super Telephoto and Super Telephoto Macro Shooting

Just like the M.Zuiko Digital 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14, the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 maintains the excellent imaging performance of the master lens while doubling the focal length, making it possible to capture intense shots of subjects that are usually difficult to approach, including small birds and animals. When attached to the M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO, handheld super telephoto shooting at 1200mm equivalent (35mm equivalent) is possible.

When attached to the M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO, the MC-20 allows the user to shoot near actual size at 0.96x (35mm equivalent) from the maximum shooting magnification of 0.48x. With performance like this, the photographer can capture close-up photos from far away without disturbing subjects that are sensitive to people, such as insects. Utilizing Focus Stacking results in photos that are in focus across the entire image, even on super telephoto lenses, which tend to have a shallow depth of field.

Outstanding Optical Performance

A 9-element, 4-group lens construction with an HR lens helps suppress various types of aberrations including chromatic aberration while maintaining the excellent optical performance of the master lens to double the focal length. The design also helps prevent ghosts and flares for superb image performance, thanks to ZERO coating.

Reliability to Capture the Moment

The master lens is designed to deliver excellent performance and dependable reliability, even when an Olympus teleconverter is attached. Virtually no loss in autofocus speed makes it possible to capture split-second photo opportunities using FAST AF performance. The dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof professional weatherproof construction, coupled with powerful 5-axis image stabilization and FAST AF ensures that the user captures their shot even in the most severe environments.

Compatible Lenses

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO (under development-planned for launch in 2020)

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 ships with the body cap BC-3, lens cap LR-2 and lens case LSC-0603 and is available now with suggested retail prices of $429.99 USD and $559.99 CAD.



OLYMPUS ANNOUNCES FIRMWARE UPGRADES ENHANCING AUTOFOCUS PERFORMANCE AND IMAGE QUALITY

Version 3.0 for the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Version 1.1 for the OM-D E-M1X and Version 1.1 for Olympus Workspace

Olympus has announced the availability of the latest firmware upgrade for two interchangeable lens cameras, Version 3.0 for the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II and Version 1.1 for the Olympus OM-D E-M1X. Additionally, Firmware Version 1.1 is now available for Olympus Workspace. OM-D E-M1 Mark II firmware Version 3.0 adds high-precision autofocus (AF) performance and the high image quality currently available on Olympus’ newest OM-D, the E-M1X. Specifically designed for the professional models in the OM-D series, the OM-D E-M1 Mark II and OM-D E-M1X, this new firmware provides feature enhancements for photographers who require portability and smooth operation of the camera when shooting.

OM-D E-M1 Mark II Firmware Version 3.0: Main Features

Advanced AF Performance

This upgrade utilizes the OM-D E-M1X algorithm, which was developed based on the shooting needs of the professional photographer. With the goal of achieving performance that responds to demanding shooting conditions, such as fast movement in sports, etc., C-AF Center Priority delivers high-precision tracking of moving subjects and sudden subject movement. AF precision for still subjects when using S-AF is improved for various subjects compared to OM-D E-M1 Mark II firmware Version 2.3. Active use of information from the On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor also improves AF performance while shooting video.

Newest AutoFocus Features

Group 25-point has been added to AF Target, and is effective for photographing birds and other small subjects. C-AF Center Priority is now available, and repeatedly autofocuses with priority on the center point in Group 5-point, Group 9-point, and Group 25-point. If AF is not possible in the center point, the peripheral points in the group area assists, which is effective for subjects that move around quickly. In addition, C-AF+MF1 is included which allows users to instantly switch to MF by turning the focus ring while in C-AF for fine tuning the focus.

Low Light Limit Update

The AF low light limit when an f/1.2 lens is attached is -6.0 EV (ISO 100 equivalent for S-AF), enabling high precision focusing in both dark scenes and for low-contrast subjects.

Improved Image Quality

Low ISO Processing (Detail Priority) has been added for higher resolution when shooting at low ISO sensitivity[1], making it possible to reduce noise while shooting with low ISO settings. Compared with OM-D E-M1 Mark II firmware Version 2.3, noise that occurs when shooting at high ISO sensitivity is improved approximately 1/3 of a step.

Support for New Functions in Olympus Workspace

USB RAW Data Edit is now supported for much faster RAW processing in Olympus Workspace by connecting the camera to a computer to use the power of the OM-D E-M1 Mark II TruePic VIII image processor.

Enhanced Operability

・ Anti-flicker shooting added to prevent unstable exposure, particularly when sequential shooting indoors.

・ OM-Log400 movie-exclusive picture mode added, allowing the user to shoot movies without loss of details in shadows or highlight blowouts, delivery greater freedom over video creativity through color grading.

・ Frame Rate Priority added to Live View Boost/On2 display, displaying images at a comfortable brightness, even in especially dark locations, such as under a starlit sky without lowering the frame rate.

・ From 3 to 15 shots can be selected in Focus Stacking and guide lines have been added to the shooting area

・ Quick image selection added

・ Setting changes and playback display while writing to card now possible, facilitating quick operation.

・ Instant Film added to Art Filter

・ ISO L100 (ISO 100 equivalent) added

OM-D E-M1X Firmware Version 1.1： Main Features

Olympus Workspace Image Editing Software Version 1.1: Main Features

Focus Stacking added for compositing images shot in Focus Bracketing

Previously, when using Focus Stacking on a computer, it was necessary to use commercially available third party software to composite images. Now, it is possible to composite up to 999 images in Olympus Workspace.

Lighten Composite added

Lighten Composite is now supported by Olympus Workspace, making it possible to create images similar to Live Composite on the camera. Darken Composite has also been added.

Pricing and Availability

Firmware Version 3.0 for the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Firmware Version 1.1 for the Olympus OM-D E-M1X and Firmware Version 1.1 for Olympus Workspace are available at no charge as an ongoing value demonstrating Olympus’ commitment to continuous product improvements.