Now at Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto

Moyra Davey, Subway Writers (detail), 2011/2014, 75 chromogenic prints, tape, postage, ink. Courtesy the artist; Galerie Buchholz, Berlin/Cologne/New York; and greengrassi, London
A survey of 2018 Scotiabank Photography Award winner Moyra Davey’s work is on view at the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto through August 4. In addition, As Immense as the Sky is also on view through August 4 and features Meryl McMaster’s performative self-portraits.
Special Moyra Davey Exhibition Tour
With curator Gaëlle Morel and writer and curator Brian Sholis
Wednesday, July 17
6 pm
Meryl McMaster, On the Edge of This Immensity, from the series As Immense as the Sky, 2019, chromogenic print. Courtesy of the artist, Stephen Bulger Gallery and Pierre-François Ouellette art contemporain
Moyra Davey, Newsstand No. 9, 1994, chromogenic print. Courtesy the artist; Galerie Buchholz, Berlin/Cologne/New York; and greengrassi, London