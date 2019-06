To mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Normandy campaign, the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa is presenting Invasion! – Canadians and the Battle of Normandy, 1944 in the lobby through November 24. In this special exhibition, the stories of seven Canadians are told through photographs of major events and reproductions of archival objects.

