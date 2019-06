From June 15 through September 15, the McCord Museum in Montreal is presenting The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology. The exhibition presents work from about 100 of the most prominent international artists of the 20th century; a section focusing on Polaroid’s founder, history, cameras and accessories; and work by three Montreal artists known for using Polaroids—Louise Abbott, Benoît Aquin and Charles Gagnon.