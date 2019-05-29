At the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa through August 5, the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts 2019 is showcasing the work of this year’s eight laureates, including photographers Marlene Creates and Jeff Thomas. Check out the videos below to learn more about the work of Creates and Thomas.

Special Event: In Conversation with Lee-Ann Martin and Jeff Thomas

Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

National Gallery of Canada

Auditorium

380 Sussex Drive

Ottawa, ON K1N 9N4

Canada