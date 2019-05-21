The Camera Store Robbed



On Thursday, May 16, The Camera Store in Calgary was robbed. Around 5 p.m., someone stole a Sony A7R III and Sony 16-35 mm f/2.8 G Master lens. Three staff members tried to stop the thief: one tried to stop him in the store, and two others ran after him down the street. The thief sprayed the employees with bear spray before getting in a pick-up truck and leaving the scene.

The Camera Store requests:

If you saw anything related to this crime, please contact us at 403-234-9935. Or, if you spot Sony A7R III with a Sony 16-35 mm lens on any shopping site, please email the link to evelyn@thecamerastore.com Equipment Details:

Sony A7R III body Serial # 3372445

Sony FE 16-35 mm F2.8 GM Serial # 1803243