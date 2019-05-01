The Archive of Hanne Wassermann Walker

The University of British Columbia Library has acquired the personal archive of Hanne Wassermann Walker (1893-1985), a famous Viennese known for her contributions to the body-culture movement during the interwar period. Prominent Portrait photographer Trude Fleischmann photographed Wassermann Walker for her publicity materials and to illustrate her health manuals. The Wassermann Walker archive includes hundreds of Fleischmann’s photographs and even a photo flip book! Both women left Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 to start a new life in North America. Wassermann Walker eventually became a resident of British Columbia in 1943, settling in North Vancouver with her second husband, George Dickson Walker.