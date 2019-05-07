Stephen Waddell Named 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Winner

Scotiabank has announced that Stephen Waddell is the 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award winner. The artist will receive $50,000, a solo exhibition at Ryerson Image Centre during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book published by Steidl. The two finalists, Shannon Bool (Berlin, Germany) and Althea Thauberger (North Vancouver, B.C.), will receive $10,000 each.
Edward Burtynsky, Chair of the Scotiabank Photography Award jury and co-founder of the award, said, “Stephen’s refined photographic explorations evoke his keen awareness about the poetics of space and the history of painting, while also walking the line between documentary and intimately personal visualizations. We look forward to helping him create a beautiful book and comprehensive exhibition in 2020.”
Last year’s Scotiabank Photography Award winner, Moyra Davey, has a solo exhibition on view during Scotiabank CONTACT Festival and beyond (through August 4) at Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto. The previous Scotiabank Photography Award winners are Moyra Davey (2018), Shelley Niro (2017), Suzy Lake (2016), Angela Grauerholz (2015), Mark Ruwedel (2014), Stan Douglas (2013), Arnaud Maggs (2012), and Lynne Cohen (2011).
The 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Jury
- Edward Burtynsky (Jury Chair, Artist)
- Candice Hopkins (Writer/Curator)
- Mark Lewis (Artist)
- Brian Sholis (Editor, Curator and Writer)
The 2019 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees
- Raymonde April (Montreal, Quebec)
- Marion Penner Bancroft (Vancouver, British Columbia)
- Robert Bean (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia)
- Shannon Bool (Berlin, Germany)
- Geneviève Cadieux (Montreal, Quebec)
- Marlene Creates (Portugal Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Susan Dobson (Guelph, Ontario)
- Aida Muluneh (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)
- Althea Thauberger (North Vancouver, British Columbia)
- Larry Towell (Bothwell, Ontario)
- Stephen Waddell (Vancouver, British Columbia)