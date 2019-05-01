Carrie Mae Weems, Untitled, 2017. Courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York, NY
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival’s 23rd edition is this month in Toronto, and it’s headlined by American artist Carrie Mae Weems. Other exhibited Canadian and international artists include Taysir Batniji, Moyra Davey, Weronika Gesicka, Mike Hoolboom, Jorge Lozano, Ayana V. Jackson, Sanaz Mazinani, Meryl McMaster, Nadia Myre, Louie Palu, Sputnik Photo Collective, Michael Tsegaye and Carmen Winant.
In addition to the exhibitions, the festival programming offers workshops, panel discussions, lectures, portfolio reviews and more! It’s a great opportunity to immerse yourself in photography and see a lot of diverse and exciting work!
Michael Tsegaye, Future Memories II, 2009. Courtesy of Michael Tsegaye, and Addis Fine Art
Michael Tsegaye, Chasms of the Soul: XXVIII, 2010. Courtesy of the artist and Addis Fine Art.
ouie Palu, Canadian Rangers from Resolute Bay and Arctic Bay training soldiers in Arctic survival at temperatures as low as -60 C at the Crystal City training site in Resolute Bay, Nunavut. © Louie Palu for National Geographic.
T. M. Glass, Camelias in a Silver Punch Bowl, 2018. Courtesy the artist.
Gisèle Freund, Colette, 1938. Gift of Valerie Burton and David Milman,1985. 85/580