Tickets are on sale now for the next Real Life Conference from November 4 through 6 in Portland, Oregon. Built around the ethos of sisterhood, Real Life aims to create connections that transcend labels such as “photographer,” “storyteller,” “woman,” and “non-binary human.” If you want to hear more about what the conference is like, check out the “vibe” page and the testimonials. Speakers for this edition include Stacy Pierce, Endia Beal, Kirsten Lewis, Blake Loates, Tomayia Colvin, Rocio Vega, and Canadians Erika Jensen Mann and Felicia Chang.