Profoto Announces the New Profoto A1X

Profoto has just annouced the launch of the new Profoto A1X. Here are excerpts from the press release.

“We are never fully satisfied with the products we make. We always strive to take steps forward, whether they be baby-steps or strides. That is why we not only will create ground-breaking products. But we’ll also continually evaluate and improve those products. Like we have done with the launch of Profoto A1X, the A1’s new and improved sibling. It has a little more of everything that made its predecessor a success. An even more powerful battery, faster recycling and Sony compatibility are some of the 30 and more updates that we have made to the product. Or put in other words – more when it matters.

Because in photography, there are no second chances. An image might present itself for a second, and then it’s gone, so you can’t afford to be fiddling with batteries or waiting for the flash to recharge – you’ve got to be ready. That’s why the new Profoto A1X has up to 450 full power pops per charge, and lightning-fast one-second recharge time, so you’ll never miss a shot.

The light in the image will always be natural and beautiful thanks to the innovative round head with its soft and gentle fall-off. Allowing you even more creative freedom, the A1X features a magnetic click-on mount for light shaping tools; there are six tools available that can be used individually or in combination with one another.

And for more flexibility still, there’s a flicker-free modelling light built-in to the head, so you can see exactly what you’re going to capture before you press the shutter; which is especially useful when operating off-camera or in low light situations.

The Profoto A1X features a 20-channel Air Remote with HSS and AirTTL so you’ll always get beautiful and professional images fast. And with the increased number of channels, you can be sure you won’t be interrupted at busy events or important moments.

Use TTL mode, and it’s essentially point-and-shoot, the sensor will calculate the correct exposure for you. However, switch it over to manual, and you can then fine-tune that exposure to create exactly the look and feel you want.

Ease of use has always been at the heart of every Profoto product, and the A1X is no exception. The large, high-resolution display is incredibly easy to navigate with big, super-legible numbers. The way we see it, the less time you spend messing about with menu’s, the more time you can spend doing what you love – creating images.

And whether you’re a Sony, Canon or Nikon shooter, all the light shaping possibilities of the Profoto A1X are yours to enjoy. Whether it’s the natural and beautiful light it provides, the easy to navigate and intuitive display or superior battery life and recycling time – with the Profoto A1X there’s more when it matters.”

Main features

• Bespoke versions for Sony, Canon and Nikon

• 20-channels Air Remote

• Round head with soft, smooth and natural fall off

• AirTTL and HSS for a beautiful professional image fast

• Smart magnetic click-on mount for A1X Light Shaping Tools

• 6 dedicated A1X Light Shaping Tools available

• Integrated flicker-free modelling light

• Built-in Air Remote TTL

• Rechargeable and replaceable Li-Ion battery

• 1.0s recycling time

• TTL/MAN switch

• Built in motor-zoom with hand control

• Auto focus (AF) assist

• Large Hi-Res display