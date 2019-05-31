Panasonic announces the development of the LUMIX S1H, a new compact-system mirrorless camera with a full-frame image sensor as well as the introduction of the new Leica DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (HX1025). The company is also adding 1.4x Teleconverter DMWSTC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMWSTC20 to its LUMIS S Series accessories line-up. More details below in excerpts from the press releases.

Panasonic LUMIX S1H

The LUMIX S1H is the world’s first camera capable of video recording at 6K/24p*1 (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) and 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K.*2 *3 Combining professional-level video quality and high mobility of the mirrorless camera, Panasonic will release the LUMIX S1H to world markets in fall 2019.

The new LUMIX S1H has been designed and developed by applying the vast expertise and technologies accumulated in the cinema cameras of the LUMIX S Series of full-frame mirrorless cameras. It packs all of these technologies, especially in the field of digital signal processing and heat dispersion, into a compact, lightweight body to achieve both high performance and nimble mobility. The LUMIX S1H opens the door to creative film production in ways that conventional, bulky camera systems simply could not do.

The main features of the new LUMIX S1H include:

1. High resolution up to 6K for multiple formats

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX S1H, as a digital camera, has achieved 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) video recording for the first time in the world. It is also the world’s first full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera*1 to enable 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K video recording. It accommodates a variety of recording formats, including 4:3 Anamorphic mode, to meet professional needs. Its high-resolution data can also be used for creating 4K videos with higher image quality or for cropping images in 4K.

2. Rich gradation and a wide colour space virtually equal to those of cinema cameras

The LUMIX S1H features V-Log/V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, which are virtually the same as those of the Panasonic Cinema VariCam, to precisely capture everything from dark to bright areas. The colour and even the texture of human skin is faithfully reproduced. Designed under consistent colour management, the LUMIX S1H’s recorded footage is compatible with V-Log footage recorded by VariCam or V-Log L footage recorded by LUMIX GH5/GH5S.

3. High product reliability that allows unlimited video recording

In every LUMIX S1H recording mode, video can be recorded non-stop under the certified operating temperature so the user can concentrate on shooting.

Panasonic now offers three innovative models in the LUMIX S Series of full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras – the S1R, the S1 and the new S1H. The LUMIX S1R is ideal for taking high-resolution pictures, the LUMIX S1 is an advanced hybrid camera for high-quality photos and videos, and the LUMIX S1H is designed and developed especially for film production. With this lineup, Panasonic is committed to meet the demands of every imaging professional by challenging the constant evolution of the photo/video culture in today’s new digital era.

Since starting the development of video recording technologies for digital cinema in the 1990s, Panasonic has produced a host of innovative technologies for impressive cinematic imagery, such as 24p video recording, slow motion video using a variable frame rate, and the wide dynamic range and colour space of V-Log/V-Gamut. Panasonic has been working with film creators for over a quarter of a century to design and develop a number of cinema cameras, which has resulted in stunningly high video performance. The LUMIX GH1 made its debut in 2009 as the world’s first Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera capable of full-HD AVCHD video recording. The LUMIX GH4 was launched in 2014 as the world’s first Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera capable of 4K video recording, and in 2017, the LUMIX GH5 was released with the world’s first 4K/60p, 4:2:2 10-bit 4K/30p recording capability. The LUMIX GH5 is highly acclaimed by film creators for its high performance, excellent mobility, and superb versatility in film production.

The LUMIX S1H prototype will be exhibited at the Cine Gear Expo 2019.



LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm

Panasonic is introducing a new standard zoom digital interchangeable lens, the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (HX1025). The lens boasts a large F1.7 aperture throughout the entire 20-50mm (35mm camera equivalent) zoom range with exceptionally high optical performance clearing the stringent LEICA standards. The LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. is suitable for photo shooting and video recording to satisfy both professional photographers and videographers.

The Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH lens will be available at select Canadian retailers and the Panasonic eStore in July 2019 with an MSRP of $2,799.99 (CDN).

The full-range F1.7 high-speed aperture provides beautiful bokeh and high descriptiveness. Covering a focusing distance from wide angle to standard zoom range, the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. functions as a multiple fixed focal length lens providing the same or an even higher level of descriptiveness than a fixed focal length lens. It is suitable for a variety of daily shooting situations, from dynamic landscapes to portraits even in low-lit scenes, dispelling the need to change lenses depending on the situation.

Comprising 17 elements in 12 groups, the lens system features three aspherical lenses and four ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses that effectively suppress the axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Spherical aberration and distortion are also corrected by the aspherical lenses for stunning high resolution. The use of aspherical lenses and the optimum design of the lens system results in a compact size and light weight despite its outstanding optical performance.

The release of the LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. demonstrates Panasonic’s commitment to expanding the line of Micro Four Thirds lineup through its LUMIX G series of cameras and lenses.



1.4x Teleconverter DMWSTC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMWSTC20

Panasonic introduces new teleconverters for the LUMIX S Series telephoto zoom lenses, the 1.4x Teleconverter DMWSTC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMWSTC20. The teleconverters can be attached to the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. (SR70200)*1, enabling the use of the lens as a super telephoto lens with its extended zoom range of maximum 400mm with high-speed, high-precision AF. The rugged dust/splash-resistant*2 design withstands use under harsh conditions even in -10 degrees Celsius for high mobility.

The Panasonic LUMIX S Series Telephoto Zoom Lenses 1.4x Teleconverter DMWSTC14 and 2x Teleconverter DMWSTC20 will be available at select Canadian retailers and the Panasonic eStore in July 2019 with an MSRP of $799.99 (CDN) and $999.99 (CDN), respectively.

Both teleconverters DMWSTC14 and DMWSTC20 will also be compatible with the new 70-200mm / F2.8 S Series lens, to be introduced in 2019.