Our June/July Issue!

We’re excited about the June/July issue! In it, we announce the results of the special edition of our The World We Live In photo contest, in collaboration with La Maison Simons. Dave Brosha talks about the evolution of style and how we can move away from clichés and on toward more substantive work. Laurence Butet-Roch talks with photojournalist Adrienne Surprenant, and Maggie Hood shares advice on how to prepare for a photo shoot. You’ll also find interviews with optometrist and documentary photographer Larry Louie and photo-based artist Dianne Bos, the results of the TIPA Awards, and much more!
In this issue, I enjoyed learning about how Adrienne Surprenant approached her photo project on dengue fever. I’ll leave you with a quote from Laurence Butet-Roch‘s article “Adrienne Surprenant: Photography As a Tool to Spread Awareness.”
“Dengue fever is one of the most rapidly spreading arboviruses—diseases transmitted by insects such as mosquitoes—in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 390 million cases each year. Most cases are mild, but severe infections can lead to death. Yet this disease is rarely talked about. ‘Three years ago, everyone was worried about Zika, another arbovirus,’ Adrienne Surprenant mentions. At the time, photos of children with microcephaly—a condition in which a person’s head is smaller than average—were all over the news. ‘Meanwhile, no one says a word about dengue, which has less visually sensational consequences,’ she adds. It’s not about determining which disease is worse; it’s about realizing what attracts the media’s attention. Instead of going in that same direction, the Montreal-based photojournalist preferred to take on the challenge of raising awareness about dengue fever, its prevalence, and strategies for eliminating it…”