Our June/July Issue!

We’re ​excited about the June/July issue! ​​In it, we announce the results of the special edition of our The World We Live In photo contest, in collaboration with La Maison Simons. Dave Brosha talks about the evolution of style and how we can move away from clichés and on toward more substantive work. Laurence Butet-Roch talks with photojournalist Adrienne Surprenant, and Maggie Hood shares advice on how to prepare for a photo shoot. You’ll also find interviews with optometrist and documentary photographer Larry Louie and photo-based artist Dianne Bos, the results of the TIPA Awards, and much more!

In this issue, I enjoyed learning about how Adrienne Surprenant approached her photo project on dengue fever. I’ll leave you with a quote from Laurence Butet-Roch‘s article “Adrienne Surprenant: Photography As a Tool to Spread Awareness.”